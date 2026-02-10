Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
News provided byTeradata Corporation
Feb 10, 2026, 16:05 ET
- Fourth quarter Total ARR of $1.522 billion, an increase of 3% as reported and 1% in constant currency from the prior year period(1)
- Fourth quarter Recurring Revenue of $367 million, up 5% as reported and 3% in constant currency(1)
- Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74(2)
- Full-Year 2025 Cash Flow from Operations of $305 million and Free Cash Flow of $285 million(3)
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.
"Teradata delivered another set of strong results in the 4th quarter, as we again exceeded expectations for Total Revenue, Recurring Revenue and Free Cash Flow," said Steve McMillan, Teradata president and CEO. "Our full-year results demonstrate strong operational discipline and establish a solid foundation as we enter 2026.
"Teradata's Autonomous AI and Knowledge platform is soundly resonating with customers; they recognize that the strengths we have built over decades are ideal for today's market needs. Our differentiated performance, scale, and hybrid capabilities, supported by our AI services, are proving to be a valuable combination. We have confidence in our agentic AI-fueled future."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024
- Public cloud ARR increased to $701 million from $609 million, an increase of 15% as reported and 13% in constant currency(1)
- Total ARR increased to $1.522 billion from $1.474 billion, an increase of 3% as reported and
1% in constant currency(1)
- Recurring revenue was $367 million versus $351 million, an increase of 5% as reported and
3% in constant currency(1)
- Total revenue was $421 million versus $409 million, an increase of 3% as reported and 1% in constant currency(1)
- Recurring revenue was 87% of total revenue versus 86%
- GAAP gross margin was 60.8% versus 59.4%
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.0% versus 60.9%(2)
- GAAP operating margin was 12.8% versus 9.5%
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.8% versus 17.6%(2)
- GAAP diluted EPS was $0.38 versus $0.26 per share
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.74 versus $0.53 per share(2)
- Cash flow from operations was $160 million compared to $156 million
- Free cash flow was $151 million compared to $148 million(3)
Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Full-Year 2024
- Public cloud ARR increased to $701 million from $609 million, an increase of 15% as reported and 13% in constant currency(1)
- Total ARR increased to $1.522 billion from $1.474 billion, an increase of 3% as reported and
1% in constant currency(1)
- Recurring revenue was $1.445 billion versus $1.479 billion, a decrease of 2% as reported and 3% in constant currency(1)
- Total revenue was $1.663 billion versus $1.750 billion, a decrease of 5% as reported and 5% in constant currency(1)
- Recurring revenue was 87% of total revenue versus 85%
- GAAP gross margin was 59.4% versus 60.5%
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.7% versus 61.7%(2)
- GAAP operating margin was 12.3% versus 11.9%
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.2% versus 20.3%(2)
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.35 versus $1.16 per share
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.58 versus $2.42 per share(2)
- Cash flow from operations was $305 million compared to $303 million
- Free cash flow was $285 million compared to $277 million(3)
- Share repurchases of $140 million, resulting in a return of free cash flow of 49%
Outlook
For the full-year of 2026:
- Total ARR growth of 2% to 4% year-over-year,
- Recurring revenue in the range of flat to 2% year-over-year,
- Total revenue range in the range of -2% to flat year-over-year,
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.26 to $1.36
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share(2)
- Cash flow from operations of $330 million to $350 million
- Free cash flow of $310 million to $330 million(3)
For the first quarter of 2026:
- Recurring revenue in the range of 6% to 8% year-over-year,
- Total revenue in the range of 1% to 3% year-over-year,
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.40 per share
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.79 per share(2)
Earnings Conference Call
The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on February 10, 2026. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (646) 844-6383 and entering access code 738113. For investors and participants outside the United States, see global dial-in numbers here, and use access code 738113.
The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.
Supplemental Financial Information
Additional information regarding Teradata's operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata's website at investor.teradata.com.
|
1.
|
The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency ("CC") basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.teradata.com.
|
Revenue
|
(in millions)
|
For the Three Months ended December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change as
|
% Change in CC
|
Recurring revenue
|
$367
|
$351
|
5 %
|
3 %
|
Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other
|
1
|
3
|
(67 %)
|
(69 %)
|
Consulting services
|
53
|
55
|
(4 %)
|
(6 %)
|
Total revenue
|
$421
|
$409
|
3 %
|
1 %
|
Product Sales
|
$368
|
$354
|
4 %
|
2 %
|
Consulting Services
|
53
|
55
|
(4 %)
|
(6 %)
|
Total revenue
|
$421
|
$409
|
3 %
|
1 %
|
Revenue
|
(in millions)
|
For the Twelve Months ended December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change as
Reported
|
% Change in CC
|
Recurring revenue
|
$1,445
|
$1,479
|
(2 %)
|
(3 %)
|
Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other
|
17
|
23
|
(26 %)
|
(25 %)
|
Consulting services
|
201
|
248
|
(19 %)
|
(19 %)
|
Total revenue
|
$1,663
|
$1,750
|
(5 %)
|
(5 %)
|
Product Sales
|
$1,462
|
$1,502
|
(3 %)
|
(3 %)
|
Consulting Services
|
201
|
248
|
(19 %)
|
(19 %)
|
Total revenue
|
$1,663
|
$1,750
|
(5 %)
|
(5 %)
|
As of December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change as
|
% Change in CC
|
Annual recurring revenue*
|
$1,522
|
$1,474
|
3 %
|
1 %
|
Public cloud ARR**
|
$701
|
$609
|
15 %
|
13 %
|
The impact of currency on ARR is determined by calculating the prior period ending ARR using the current period end currency rates.
* Total Annual Recurring Revenue ("Total ARR") is defined as the annual contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of the period, including cloud, recurring AI services, subscriptions, hardware rental, maintenance, and software upgrade rights. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
** Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of a period that are operated in a public cloud environment. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
|
2.
|
Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of these measures.
|
The following tables reconcile Teradata's actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company's actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company's operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.
|
For the
Three Months
|
For the
Twelve Months
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
ended December 31
|
ended December 31
|
Gross Profit:
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Chg.
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Chg.
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$256
|
$243
|
5 %
|
$987
|
$1,058
|
(7 %)
|
% of Revenue
|
60.8 %
|
59.4 %
|
59.4 %
|
60.5 %
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4
|
4
|
17
|
17
|
Reorganization and other costs
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
5
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$261
|
$249
|
5 %
|
$1,010
|
$1,080
|
(6 %)
|
% of Revenue
|
62.0 %
|
60.9 %
|
60.7 %
|
61.7 %
|
Operating Income
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
$54
|
$39
|
38 %
|
$205
|
$209
|
(2 %)
|
% of Revenue
|
12.8 %
|
9.5 %
|
12.3 %
|
11.9 %
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
30
|
27
|
112
|
119
|
Reorganization and other costs
|
12
|
6
|
35
|
28
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$96
|
$72
|
33 %
|
$352
|
$356
|
(1 %)
|
% of Revenue
|
22.8 %
|
17.6 %
|
21.2 %
|
20.3 %
|
Net Income
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$37
|
$25
|
48 %
|
$130
|
$114
|
14 %
|
% of Revenue
|
8.8 %
|
6.1 %
|
7.8 %
|
6.5 %
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
30
|
27
|
112
|
119
|
Reorganization and other costs
|
9
|
6
|
31
|
30
|
Income tax adjustments(i)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(24)
|
(25)
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$71
|
$52
|
37 %
|
$249
|
$238
|
5 %
|
% of Revenue
|
16.9 %
|
12.7 %
|
15.0 %
|
13.6 %
|
For the Three Months
ended December 31
|
For the Twelve Months
ended December 31
|
2026 Outlook
|
Earnings Per Share:
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Q1
|
FY
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
$0.38
|
$0.26
|
$1.35
|
$1.16
|
$0.36 - $0.40
|
$1.26 - $1.36
|
Excluding:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
0.31
|
0.27
|
1.16
|
1.21
|
0.29
|
1.22
|
Reorganization and other costs
|
0.10
|
0.06
|
0.32
|
0.30
|
0.18
|
0.34
|
Income tax adjustments(i)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.25)
|
(0.25)
|
(0.08)
|
(0.27)
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$0.74
|
$0.53
|
$2.58
|
$2.42
|
$0.75 - $0.79
|
$2.55 - $2.65
|
i.
|
Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company's ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 22.8% and December 31, 2024, was 17.5%. In addition, for the first quarter and full year 2025, we included a discrete tax adjustment of ($0.06) for the reversal of tax reserves due to the final settlement of an IRS audit in the first quarter of 2025. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.4% and December 31, 2024, was 24.0%.
|
3.
|
As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP in the United States and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided by/used in operating activities, less investing activities related to capital expenditures for property and equipment and additions to capitalized software ("total capital expenditures"). Teradata's management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the Company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company's balance sheet, repurchase of Company stock and repay the Company's debt obligations. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.
|
(in millions)
|
For the
|
For the
|
ended December 31
|
ended December 31
|
Outlook
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
2026
|
Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$160
|
$156
|
$305
|
$303
|
$330 to $350
|
Less total capital expenditures
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
(20)
|
(26)
|
(~20)
|
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)
|
$151
|
$148
|
$285
|
$277
|
$310 to $330
|
Note to Investors
About Teradata
Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs. Learn more at Teradata.com.
The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Chad Bennett
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue
[email protected]
|
Schedule A
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)
|
For the Period Ended December 31
|
Three Months
|
Twelve Months
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Chg
|
Revenue
|
Recurring
|
$ 367
|
$ 351
|
5 %
|
$ 1,445
|
$1,479
|
(2 %)
|
Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other
|
1
|
3
|
(67 %)
|
17
|
23
|
(26 %)
|
Consulting services
|
53
|
55
|
(4 %)
|
201
|
248
|
(19 %)
|
Total revenue
|
421
|
409
|
3 %
|
1,663
|
1,750
|
(5 %)
|
Gross profit
|
Recurring
|
248
|
243
|
983
|
1,038
|
% of Revenue
|
67.6 %
|
69.2 %
|
68.0 %
|
70.2 %
|
Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other
|
-
|
(2)
|
4
|
-
|
% of Revenue
|
0.0 %
|
(66.7 %)
|
23.5 %
|
0.0 %
|
Consulting services
|
8
|
2
|
-
|
20
|
% of Revenue
|
15.1 %
|
3.6 %
|
-
|
8.1 %
|
Total gross profit
|
256
|
243
|
987
|
1,058
|
% of Revenue
|
60.8 %
|
59.4 %
|
59.4 %
|
60.5 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
129
|
136
|
502
|
565
|
Research and development expenses
|
73
|
68
|
280
|
284
|
Income from operations
|
54
|
39
|
205
|
209
|
% of Revenue
|
12.8 %
|
9.5 %
|
12.3 %
|
11.9 %
|
Other expense, net
|
(1)
|
(9)
|
(27)
|
(45)
|
Income before income taxes
|
53
|
30
|
178
|
164
|
% of Revenue
|
12.6 %
|
7.3 %
|
10.7 %
|
9.4 %
|
Income tax expense
|
16
|
5
|
48
|
50
|
% Tax rate
|
30.2 %
|
16.7 %
|
27.0 %
|
30.5 %
|
Net income
|
$ 37
|
$ 25
|
$ 130
|
$ 114
|
% of Revenue
|
8.8 %
|
6.1 %
|
7.8 %
|
6.5 %
|
Net income per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 1.38
|
$ 1.18
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 1.16
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
93.0
|
95.5
|
94.4
|
96.4
|
Diluted
|
96.4
|
97.4
|
96.6
|
98.2
|
Schedule B
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 493
|
$ 406
|
$ 420
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
251
|
309
|
234
|
Inventories
|
13
|
5
|
18
|
Other current assets
|
80
|
91
|
77
|
Total current assets
|
837
|
811
|
749
|
Property and equipment, net
|
198
|
203
|
185
|
Right of use assets - operating lease, net
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
Goodwill
|
399
|
399
|
394
|
Capitalized contract costs, net
|
42
|
35
|
46
|
Deferred income taxes
|
209
|
212
|
226
|
Other assets
|
87
|
94
|
96
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,779
|
$ 1,761
|
$ 1,704
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 25
|
$ 25
|
$ 25
|
Current portion of finance lease liability
|
50
|
56
|
57
|
Current portion of operating lease liability
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
Accounts payable
|
96
|
100
|
106
|
Payroll and benefits liabilities
|
120
|
96
|
111
|
Deferred revenue
|
533
|
527
|
512
|
Other current liabilities
|
88
|
99
|
115
|
Total current liabilities
|
914
|
906
|
930
|
Long-term debt
|
431
|
437
|
455
|
Finance lease liability
|
45
|
47
|
30
|
Operating lease liability
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities
|
114
|
104
|
104
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
11
|
12
|
10
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
12
|
10
|
9
|
Other liabilities
|
18
|
21
|
28
|
Total liabilities
|
1,549
|
1,542
|
1,571
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Paid-in capital
|
2,305
|
2,279
|
2,192
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,923)
|
(1,923)
|
(1,913)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(153)
|
(138)
|
(147)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
230
|
219
|
133
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,779
|
$ 1,761
|
$ 1,704
|
Schedule C
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
For the Period Ended December 31
|
Three Months
|
Twelve Months
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 37
|
$ 25
|
$ 130
|
$ 114
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
|
by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
23
|
22
|
90
|
100
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
30
|
27
|
112
|
119
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7
|
(16)
|
31
|
(11)
|
Loss on Blue Chip Swap
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
58
|
13
|
(17)
|
52
|
Inventories
|
(8)
|
(2)
|
5
|
(5)
|
Current payables and accrued expenses
|
18
|
36
|
(48)
|
(1)
|
Deferred revenue
|
5
|
27
|
22
|
(70)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(10)
|
23
|
(21)
|
1
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
160
|
156
|
305
|
303
|
Investing activities
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
(9)
|
(7)
|
(19)
|
(24)
|
Additions to capitalized software
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Business acquisitions and other investing activities, including loss on Blue Chip Swap
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
(21)
|
(32)
|
Financing activities
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(38)
|
(29)
|
(140)
|
(215)
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(25)
|
(19)
|
Payments of finance leases
|
(18)
|
(17)
|
(69)
|
(71)
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(64)
|
(52)
|
(233)
|
(306)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
-
|
(22)
|
22
|
(30)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
87
|
73
|
73
|
(65)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
407
|
348
|
421
|
486
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 494
|
$ 421
|
$ 494
|
$ 421
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Assets acquired by finance leases
|
$ 10
|
$ 4
|
$ 77
|
$ 29
|
Assets acquired by operating leases
|
$ -
|
$ 4
|
$ 2
|
$ 5
|
Schedule D
|
TERADATA CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions - unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31
|
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
% Change
Constant
Currency (2)
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
As Reported
|
% Change
Constant
Currency (2)
|
Segment Revenue
|
Product Sales
|
$ 368
|
$ 354
|
4 %
|
2 %
|
$ 1,462
|
$ 1,502
|
(3 %)
|
(3 %)
|
Consulting Services
|
53
|
55
|
(4 %)
|
(6 %)
|
201
|
248
|
(19 %)
|
(19 %)
|
Total segment revenue
|
421
|
409
|
3 %
|
1 %
|
1,663
|
1,750
|
(5 %)
|
(5 %)
|
Segment gross profit
|
Product Sales
|
251
|
244
|
998
|
1,049
|
% of Revenue
|
68.2 %
|
68.9 %
|
68.3 %
|
69.8 %
|
Consulting Services
|
10
|
5
|
12
|
31
|
% of Revenue
|
18.9 %
|
9.1 %
|
6.0 %
|
12.5 %
|
Total segment gross profit
|
261
|
249
|
1,010
|
1,080
|
% of Revenue
|
62.0 %
|
60.9 %
|
60.7 %
|
61.7 %
|
Reconciling items(1)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(23)
|
(22)
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 256
|
$ 243
|
$ 987
|
$ 1,058
|
% of Revenue
|
60.8 %
|
59.4 %
|
59.4 %
|
60.5 %
|
(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related
|
intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items.
|
(2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year
|
monthly average currency rates.
SOURCE Teradata Corporation
Share this article