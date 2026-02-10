Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter Total ARR of $1.522 billion, an increase of 3% as reported and 1% in constant currency from the prior year period(1)
  • Fourth quarter Recurring Revenue of $367 million, up 5% as reported and 3% in constant currency(1)
  • Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74(2)
  • Full-Year 2025 Cash Flow from Operations of $305 million and Free Cash Flow of $285 million(3)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

"Teradata delivered another set of strong results in the 4th quarter, as we again exceeded expectations for Total Revenue, Recurring Revenue and Free Cash Flow," said Steve McMillan, Teradata president and CEO. "Our full-year results demonstrate strong operational discipline and establish a solid foundation as we enter 2026.

"Teradata's Autonomous AI and Knowledge platform is soundly resonating with customers; they recognize that the strengths we have built over decades are ideal for today's market needs. Our differentiated performance, scale, and hybrid capabilities, supported by our AI services, are proving to be a valuable combination. We have confidence in our agentic AI-fueled future."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Public cloud ARR increased to $701 million from $609 million, an increase of 15% as reported and 13% in constant currency(1)
  • Total ARR increased to $1.522 billion from $1.474 billion, an increase of 3% as reported and
    1% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was $367 million versus $351 million, an increase of 5% as reported and
    3% in constant currency(1)
  • Total revenue was $421 million versus $409 million, an increase of 3% as reported and 1% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was 87% of total revenue versus 86%
  • GAAP gross margin was 60.8% versus 59.4%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.0% versus 60.9%(2)
  • GAAP operating margin was 12.8% versus 9.5%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.8% versus 17.6%(2)
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.38 versus $0.26 per share
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.74 versus $0.53 per share(2)
  • Cash flow from operations was $160 million compared to $156 million
  • Free cash flow was $151 million compared to $148 million(3)

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Full-Year 2024

  • Public cloud ARR increased to $701 million from $609 million, an increase of 15% as reported and 13% in constant currency(1)
  • Total ARR increased to $1.522 billion from $1.474 billion, an increase of 3% as reported and
    1% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was $1.445 billion versus $1.479 billion, a decrease of 2% as reported and 3% in constant currency(1)
  • Total revenue was $1.663 billion versus $1.750 billion, a decrease of 5% as reported and 5% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was 87% of total revenue versus 85%
  • GAAP gross margin was 59.4% versus 60.5%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.7% versus 61.7%(2)
  • GAAP operating margin was 12.3% versus 11.9%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.2% versus 20.3%(2)
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $1.35 versus $1.16 per share
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.58 versus $2.42 per share(2)
  • Cash flow from operations was $305 million compared to $303 million
  • Free cash flow was $285 million compared to $277 million(3)
  • Share repurchases of $140 million, resulting in a return of free cash flow of 49%

Outlook

For the full-year of 2026:

  • Total ARR growth of 2% to 4% year-over-year,
  • Recurring revenue in the range of flat to 2% year-over-year,
  • Total revenue range in the range of -2% to flat year-over-year,
  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.26 to $1.36
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share(2)
  • Cash flow from operations of $330 million to $350 million
  • Free cash flow of $310 million to $330 million(3)

For the first quarter of 2026:

  • Recurring revenue in the range of 6% to 8% year-over-year,
  • Total revenue in the range of 1% to 3% year-over-year,
  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.40 per share
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.79 per share(2)

Supplemental Financial Information                                                  

Additional information regarding Teradata's operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata's website at investor.teradata.com.

1.

The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency ("CC") basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.teradata.com


Revenue

(in millions)

For the Three Months ended December 31

2025

2024

% Change as
Reported

% Change in CC

Recurring revenue

$367

$351

5 %

3 %

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

1

3

(67 %)

(69 %)

Consulting services

53

55

(4 %)

(6 %)

  Total revenue

$421

$409

3 %

1 %








Product Sales

$368

$354

4 %

2 %

Consulting Services

53

55

(4 %)

(6 %)

  Total revenue

$421

$409

3 %

1 %








Revenue

(in millions)

For the Twelve Months ended December 31

2025

2024

% Change as

Reported

% Change in CC

Recurring revenue

$1,445

$1,479

(2 %)

(3 %)

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

17

23

(26 %)

(25 %)

Consulting services

201

248

(19 %)

(19 %)

  Total revenue

$1,663

$1,750

(5 %)

(5 %)








Product Sales

$1,462

$1,502

(3 %)

(3 %)

Consulting Services

201

248

(19 %)

(19 %)

  Total revenue

$1,663

$1,750

(5 %)

(5 %)









As of December 31

2025

2024

% Change as
Reported

% Change in CC

Annual recurring revenue*

$1,522

$1,474

3 %

1 %

  Public cloud ARR**

$701

$609

15 %

13 %

The impact of currency on ARR is determined by calculating the prior period ending ARR using the current period end currency rates.

 

* Total Annual Recurring Revenue ("Total ARR") is defined as the annual contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of the period, including cloud, recurring AI services, subscriptions, hardware rental, maintenance, and software upgrade rights. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

 

** Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of a period that are operated in a public cloud environment. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

 

2.

Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of these measures.


The following tables reconcile Teradata's actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company's actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company's operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.


For the

Three Months


For the

Twelve Months

(in millions, except per share data)

ended December 31


ended December 31

Gross Profit:

2025

2024

% Chg.

2025

2024

% Chg.

GAAP Gross Profit

$256

$243

5 %

$987

$1,058

(7 %)

   % of Revenue

60.8 %

59.4 %


59.4 %

60.5 %














 Excluding:











  Stock-based compensation expense

4

4


17

17

  Reorganization and other costs

1

2


6

5

Non-GAAP Gross Profit   


$261

$249

5 %

$1,010

$1,080

(6 %)

  % of Revenue

62.0 %

60.9 %


60.7 %

61.7 %

 

Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income


$54

$39

38 %

$205

$209

(2 %)

   % of Revenue

12.8 %

9.5 %


12.3 %

11.9 %














Excluding:











  Stock-based compensation expense

30

27


112

119

  Reorganization and other costs

12

6


35

28

Non-GAAP Operating Income   


$96

$72

33 %

$352

$356

(1 %)

  % of Revenue

22.8 %

17.6 %


21.2 %

20.3 %














Net Income











GAAP Net Income


$37

$25

48 %

$130

$114

14 %

  % of Revenue

8.8 %

6.1 %


7.8 %

6.5 %














 

Excluding:











  Stock-based compensation expense

30

27


112

119

  Reorganization and other costs

9

6


31

30

  Income tax adjustments(i)

(5)

(6)


(24)

(25)

  Non-GAAP Net Income   


$71

$52

37 %

$249

$238

5 %

% of Revenue

16.9 %

12.7 %


15.0 %

13.6 %


For the Three Months

ended December 31

For the Twelve Months

ended December 31

2026 Outlook

Earnings Per Share:

2025

2024

2025

2024

Q1
Guidance

FY
Guidance

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.38

$0.26

$1.35

$1.16

$0.36 - $0.40

$1.26 - $1.36

 

Excluding:










  Stock-based compensation expense

0.31

0.27

1.16

1.21

0.29

1.22

  Reorganization and other costs

0.10

0.06

0.32

0.30

0.18

0.34

  Income tax adjustments(i)

(0.05)

(0.06)

(0.25)

(0.25)

(0.08)

(0.27)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.74

$0.53

$2.58

$2.42

$0.75 - $0.79

$2.55 - $2.65

i. 

Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company's ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 22.8% and December 31, 2024, was 17.5%. In addition, for the first quarter and full year 2025, we included a discrete tax adjustment of ($0.06) for the reversal of tax reserves due to the final settlement of an IRS audit in the first quarter of 2025. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.4% and December 31, 2024, was 24.0%.


3.

As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP in the United States and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided by/used in operating activities, less investing activities related to capital expenditures for property and equipment and additions to capitalized software ("total capital expenditures"). Teradata's management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the Company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company's balance sheet, repurchase of Company stock and repay the Company's debt obligations. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP. 

(in millions)

For the
Three Months

For the
Twelve Months


ended December 31

ended December 31

Outlook

2025

2024

2025

2024

2026










Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$160

$156

$305

$303

$330 to $350

           Less total capital expenditures

(9)

(8)

(20)

(26)

(~20)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)

$151

$148

$285

$277

$310 to $330

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as "expect," "strive," "looking ahead," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "focus," "see," "commit," "should," "project," "will," "would," "likely," "intend," "potential," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include our 2026 first quarter and 2026 full year financial outlook and product innovation and demand. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general, including inflation, tariffs, and/or recessionary conditions; the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us; the timing of purchases, migrations, or expansions by our current and potential customers, including our ability to retain customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry, the data analytics business, and artificial intelligence capabilities; fluctuations in our operating, capital allocation, and cash flow results; our ability to execute and realize the anticipated benefits of our refreshed brand, business transformation program or restructuring, sales and operational execution initiatives, and cost saving initiatives, including the restructuring actions; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including sanctions, tariffs, foreign currency fluctuations, and/or acts of war; risks associated with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective products for our customers, as well as, internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services, including for our artificial intelligence, cloud, on-prem, and hybrid offerings; tax rates; turnover of our workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful execution of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; subscription arrangements that may be cancelled or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from the implementation of a new ERP system and changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata's annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata 
Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide. 

Schedule A










































TERADATA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)

















For the Period Ended December 31



Three Months

Twelve Months



2025

2024

% Chg

2025

2024

% Chg

Revenue


























Recurring 

$       367

$        351

5 %

$            1,445

$1,479

(2 %)

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

1

3

(67 %)

17

23

(26 %)

Consulting services

53

55

(4 %)

201

248

(19 %)














Total revenue

421

409

3 %

1,663

1,750

(5 %)














Gross profit


























Recurring

248

243


983

1,038

% of Revenue

67.6 %

69.2 %


68.0 %

70.2 %

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

-

(2)


4

-

% of Revenue

0.0 %

(66.7 %)


23.5 %

0.0 %

Consulting services

8

2


-

20

% of Revenue

15.1 %

3.6 %


-

8.1 %















Total gross profit

256

243


987

1,058

% of Revenue

60.8 %

59.4 %


59.4 %

60.5 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses

129

136


502

565

Research and development expenses

73

68


280

284















Income from operations

54

39


205

209

% of Revenue

12.8 %

9.5 %


12.3 %

11.9 %















Other expense, net

(1)

(9)


(27)

(45)















Income before income taxes

53

30


178

164

% of Revenue

12.6 %

7.3 %


10.7 %

9.4 %















Income tax expense

16

5


48

50

% Tax rate

30.2 %

16.7 %


27.0 %

30.5 %















Net income 

$         37

$          25


$               130

$   114

% of Revenue

8.8 %

6.1 %


7.8 %

6.5 %















Net income per common share












Basic 

$      0.40

$       0.26


$              1.38

$  1.18

Diluted

$      0.38

$       0.26


$              1.35

$  1.16















Weighted average common shares outstanding












Basic

93.0

95.5


94.4

96.4

Diluted

96.4

97.4


96.6

98.2























Schedule B



























TERADATA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions -  unaudited)






















December 31,

 September 30, 

December 31,




2025

2025

2024

Assets
















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$              493

$              406

$              420

Accounts receivable, net


251

309

234

Inventories


13

5

18

Other current assets


80

91

77









Total current assets


837

811

749









Property and equipment, net


198

203

185

Right of use assets - operating lease, net


7

7

8

Goodwill


399

399

394

Capitalized contract costs, net


42

35

46

Deferred income taxes


209

212

226

Other assets


87

94

96









Total assets


$            1,779

$           1,761

$            1,704









Liabilities and stockholders' equity
















Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt


$                25

$                25

$                25

Current portion of finance lease liability


50

56

57

Current portion of operating lease liability


2

3

4

Accounts payable


96

100

106

Payroll and benefits liabilities


120

96

111

Deferred revenue


533

527

512

Other current liabilities


88

99

115









Total current liabilities


914

906

930









Long-term debt


431

437

455

Finance lease liability


45

47

30

Operating lease liability


4

5

5

Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities


114

104

104

Long-term deferred revenue


11

12

10

Deferred tax liabilities


12

10

9

Other liabilities


18

21

28









Total liabilities


1,549

1,542

1,571









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


1

1

1

Paid-in capital


2,305

2,279

2,192

Accumulated deficit


(1,923)

(1,923)

(1,913)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(153)

(138)

(147)









Total stockholders' equity


230

219

133









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$            1,779

$           1,761

$            1,704








Schedule C



























TERADATA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions - unaudited)











For the Period Ended December 31


Three Months

Twelve Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating activities







Net income 

$                 37

$                 25

$                130

$                114









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided







  by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

23

22

90

100

Stock-based compensation expense

30

27

112

119

Deferred income taxes

7

(16)

31

(11)

Loss on Blue Chip Swap

-

1

1

4









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

58

13

(17)

52

Inventories

(8)

(2)

5

(5)

Current payables and accrued expenses

18

36

(48)

(1)

Deferred revenue

5

27

22

(70)

Other assets and liabilities

(10)

23

(21)

1









Net cash provided by operating activities

160

156

305

303









Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(9)

(7)

(19)

(24)

Additions to capitalized software

-

(1)

(1)

(2)

Business acquisitions and other investing activities, including loss on Blue Chip Swap

-

(1)

(1)

(6)









Net cash used in investing activities

(9)

(9)

(21)

(32)









Financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

(38)

(29)

(140)

(215)

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(6)

(6)

(25)

(19)

Payments of finance leases

(18)

(17)

(69)

(71)

Other financing activities, net

(2)

-

1

(1)









Net cash used in financing activities

(64)

(52)

(233)

(306)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

(22)

22

(30)









Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

87

73

73

(65)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

407

348

421

486









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                494

$                421

$                494

$                421









Supplemental cash flow disclosure:







Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Assets acquired by finance leases

$                 10

$                   4

$                 77

$                 29

Assets acquired by operating leases

$                    -

$                   4

$                   2

$                   5
















Schedule D



















































TERADATA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions - unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended December 31

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31


2025

2024

% Change
As Reported

% Change

Constant

Currency (2)

2025

2024

% Change

As Reported

% Change

Constant

Currency (2)

Segment Revenue
































Product Sales

$          368

$          354

4 %

2 %

$        1,462

$        1,502

(3 %)

(3 %)

Consulting Services

53

55

(4 %)

(6 %)

201

248

(19 %)

(19 %)

















Total segment revenue

421

409

3 %

1 %

1,663

1,750

(5 %)

(5 %)

















Segment gross profit
































Product Sales

251

244




998

1,049



% of Revenue

68.2 %

68.9 %




68.3 %

69.8 %



Consulting Services

10

5




12

31



% of Revenue

18.9 %

9.1 %




6.0 %

12.5 %




















Total segment gross profit

261

249




1,010

1,080



% of Revenue

62.0 %

60.9 %




60.7 %

61.7 %




















Reconciling items(1)

(5)

(6)




(23)

(22)




















Total gross profit

$          256

$          243




$          987

$        1,058



% of Revenue

60.8 %

59.4 %




59.4 %

60.5 %





































(1)  Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related









 intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items.









(2)  The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year 







     monthly average currency rates.  















