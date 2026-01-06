Teradata Named a Leader in Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025 Analyst Evaluation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025, by Noel Yuhanna with Aaron Katz, Agnes Nkansah, Emily Doherty, and Jen Barton, published October 30, 2025. The report evaluated 14 technology providers based on their current offering, strategy, and customer feedback.

Evaluation findings:

Teradata received the highest possible scores (5/5) in the Vision and Roadmap criteria.

in the and criteria. Teradata also earned 5/5 scores in three Current Offering criteria, including Real-time Performance and Scalability.

in three Current Offering criteria, including Teradata believes these results reflect the strength of its long-term strategy and platform maturity for enterprise-scale analytics and AI.

How Agentic AI Is Redefining Data Fabric

Data fabric is evolving as organizations scale AI across complex ecosystems. Agentic AI introduces systems that pursue defined goals, make context-aware decisions, and continuously optimize performance. Combined with advanced data intelligence, these capabilities enable real-time adaptation and automated data orchestration across the enterprise.

Forrester Commentary

"Teradata's proven performance and robust architecture make it ideal for powering mission-critical analytical and AI workloads in complex, distributed environments."

— The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025, by Noel Yuhanna with Aaron Katz, Agnes Nkansah, Emily Doherty, Jen Barton

Executive Quote

"We believe being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms reflects our commitment to helping enterprises operationalize trusted, AI-driven decisioning across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Our focus remains on delivering performance, scalability, and governance so customers can confidently accelerate innovation with data and AI."

— Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer, Teradata

Access the Report

A valid Forrester subscription or purchase is required to view the full report: [link here].

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About Teradata

Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs.

Learn more at Teradata.com.

