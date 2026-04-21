Teradata's Enterprise AI Momentum Spans Every Major Industry -- Including Travel & Transportation

SAN DIEGO , April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata's enterprise AI momentum continues to accelerate across every major industry. Earlier this year, Teradata (NYSE: TDC) reported completing more than 150 AI-focused customer engagements in 2025 — spanning financial services, healthcare, automotive manufacturing, and defense. This quarter's spotlight turns to travel and transportation, an industry defined by scale, complexity, and a relentless need to deliver real-time value across millions of customer touchpoints — where having full context across every customer interaction is key to continuously earning loyalty.

The following three engagements demonstrate how Teradata's Autonomous AI + Knowledge Platform is helping some of the world's largest travel and transportation enterprises move from AI experimentation to production with results that come faster, at scale, and with the governance and trust that enterprises demand.

AI Case Studies — Industry: Travel & Transportation

AI-Powered Customer Interaction Analytics for a Top Five Global Carrier



Challenge: This carrier had vast volumes of customer interactions — emails, chats, and feedback — flowing in constantly, but very little of it was being analyzed at scale. The airline lacked the ability to systematically understand customer intent, sentiment, or the downstream impact of service disruptions across its customer base.



AI Solution: Using Teradata's AI + Knowledge Platform, the airline vectorized its customer interaction data to unlock insights at scale. The solution applied clustering to reveal customer intent patterns, sentiment analysis to understand tone and pinpoint satisfaction drivers, and then autonomously joined those insights to event and transaction data — surfacing context, measuring customer impact, and generating personalized resolution paths.



Outcome: In an industry where disruption is inevitable and recovery time is everything, the airline responded faster, offered personalized care at scale, and made customers feel heard, understood, and respected. The result was a measurably elevated customer experience, powered by data that had always existed but had never been fully activated.



AI-Powered Loyalty Ecosystem for a Large Asia Pacific Carrier



Challenge: Like many large member-based enterprises, this carrier's loyalty program was constrained by fragmented data, siloed channels, and static segmentation — making it difficult to deliver the personalized experiences that today's customers expect.



AI Solution: Teradata enabled the airline to move beyond batch-driven campaigns toward an AI-powered loyalty ecosystem. Leveraging real-time behavioral data and generating thousands of features daily to power predictive modeling, the Teradata platform allows the airline to dynamically assemble personalized offers, content, and onboarding experiences.



Outcome: Rather than relying on broad campaigns, the focus shifted to personalized onboarding from the very first interaction, with offers and content assembled dynamically based on actual behavior and context. The result: higher engagement, lower churn, stronger partner value, and a loyalty program that shifted from a cost center to a growth engine — all built on a foundation of strong data governance, privacy, and customer control.

Elastic Compute for Large-Scale Fare Modernization at a Major North American Airline



Challenge: This carrier's existing analytics infrastructure delivered trusted, predictable results — but lacked the flexibility to meet evolving business demands and came with rising infrastructure costs. To pursue its broader AI modernization goals, the airline needed a modern, on-demand compute foundation capable of handling enterprise-grade workloads without sacrificing the reliability and performance it depended on.



AI Solution: Teradata's elastic compute capabilities, part of its AI + Knowledge Platform, enabled the airline to bring agility and scalability to large-scale fare calculations. Through deep architectural refinements — including query optimization, ETL restructuring, and workload tuning — this approach maintained the performance and accuracy the business required, while establishing a proven, AI-ready foundation for data and AI workloads.



Outcome: Faster, more accurate performance on large-scale fare calculations. And beyond the metrics, the engagement generated energy, enthusiasm, and internal advocacy to explore additional AI modernization opportunities across the organization.

Why It Matters

Travel and transportation companies manage some of the most complex data environments in the world: millions of loyalty members, real-time operational data, dynamic pricing models, global regulatory requirements, and an unrelenting demand for personalization. The difference between those that lead versus those that lag is increasingly being decided by how well they can turn the data in their enterprise into intelligent, autonomous action.

Teradata's AI Services combine expert methodology with the full Teradata platform in a sprint-based delivery model. For large-scale enterprises — like these global travel companies — that means a structured, fast path from POC to production, without sacrificing the governance and trust their operations demand.

Executive Perspective

"Our customers aren't looking for AI that works in theory — they need it working in production, at scale, today. These engagements demonstrate how Teradata enables enterprises to integrate secure data, apply advanced analytics, and deploy AI to drive business and operational outcomes, helping organizations move faster from insight to action."

— Mike Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer, Teradata

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous AI and Knowledge platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

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MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE Teradata Corporation