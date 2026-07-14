Terakeet Invitational Raises Record $150,000 To Support Syracuse City School District Students

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Terakeet, LLC

Jul 14, 2026, 12:27 ET

Inaugural title-sponsored tournament unites business and community leaders to expand educational opportunities for local students

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cause For The Cuse's inaugural Terakeet Invitational raised $151,000 to support educational programs and resources for students in the Syracuse City School District (SCSD). 

The event, held July 13 at Skaneateles Country Club, brought together 108 golfers, 15 volunteers, and 40 sponsoring organizations and community leaders for Cause For The Cuse's largest fundraising event to date. Participants represented organizations such as title sponsor Terakeet, Margaritaville, Barclay Damon and Delmonico Insurance.

A group of Buffalo Bills players—including Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown and Cole Bishop—collectively donated $5,000 and a collection of signed memorabilia to support the fundraiser. Brown and Bishop also attended the tournament to help raise awareness for Cause For The Cuse's mission and engage with participants throughout the day.

"Syracuse is our neighbor, and Bills fans in Central New York are such an important part of our community," said Brown, offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. "When Mac [Cummings, Terakeet CEO] asked if I could come out and support Cause For The Cuse and everything they're doing for students in the SCSD, it was an easy yes. If spending a day on the course and contributing in a small way helps create more educational opportunities for kids, that's something we're proud to be part of."

Founded by Terakeet employees in 2013, Cause For The Cuse has supported more than 20,000 students across 30 Syracuse-area schools. Proceeds from this tournament will help provide SCSD students with essential school supplies, external educational programming and other resources for the upcoming school year.

"Our work began with helping provide school supplies but has grown into something much bigger," said Mac Cummings, CEO and Co-founder of Terakeet. "Even as Terakeet has grown into a national company, Syracuse will always be home, and investing in the students in our community will continue to be a priority. I'm grateful to every sponsor, golfer and volunteer who helped make this Cause For The Cuse's largest fundraiser to date by far."

As students prepare to return to the classroom this fall, funds raised through the tournament will help ensure more young people have access to the programs, supplies, opportunities, and support they need to succeed.

"I can't thank Cause For The Cuse enough for their support," said Larry Luttinger, Executive Director of Central New York Jazz Arts Foundation. "Their commitment has provided stability to our SummerJazz Workshop program and made it possible for urban students in need to attend who would otherwise be unable."

The Terakeet Invitational marked the next chapter in the organization's eight-year golf tournament tradition, expanding its reach through new corporate partnerships and increased community participation.

About Cause For The Cuse

Founded in 2013, Cause For The Cuse is a 501(c)(3) organization run by Terakeet employees dedicated to supporting students in the Syracuse City School District by providing educational resources, supplies and funding for local initiatives that help students succeed.

SOURCE Terakeet, LLC

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