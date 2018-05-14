TERC Hosts the 2018 STEM for All Video Showcase, May 14th- 21st funded by the National Science Foundation

This year's STEM for All Video Showcase features a record number of video presentations, from 215 individual projects with more than 700 presenters and co-presenters. While the majority of projects in the showcase are funded by the NSF, there are also contributions from projects funded from six other federal agencies: ED, NASA, NIH, IMLS, AIP, and the Office of Naval Research.

The three-minute video presentations as well as the discussions related to each of them, explore how these innovative projects are transforming the educational landscape. The showcase is designed to maximize access and participation by encouraging all visitors to post to the discussions, and to vote for their for favorites for the Public Choice Award. The showcase enables NSF and other federal agencies to provide the public with access to the cutting-edge work that is currently funded to increase interest, engagement and participation in STEM.

Visitors can filter the videos by grade level, organization, state, keywords, or audience type. The videos cover a wide range of topics including computer science, engineering, broadening participation, workforce development, computational thinking, and professional development. The videos highlight initiatives for students from kindergarten through graduate school, multi-age and adult learners. This year there are many submissions that address how to transform higher education to increase participation in STEM fields by traditionally under-represented communities. There are many that show innovative games and apps that motivate youth interest and engagement in STEM. While many videos show innovations in the classroom, many others explore the potential of maker spaces, community and after-school programs, and innovative museum initiatives.

From May 14th-21st, visitors can participate in online conversations with the researchers who created the video presentations and vote for their favorite presentations that will be recognized immediately after the event as Public Choice winners. Voting for Public Choice is open to all. In addition, presenters and facilitators choose those that they feel are most meritorious resulting in Presenter Choice and Facilitator Choice awards.

"The STEM for All Video Showcase combines video presentations, facilitated online discourse, and social media – making it a powerful way to share the latest projects designed to inspire traditional students and lifelong learners to pursue STEM education and careers," said Joni Falk, Principal Investigator and co-director of the Center for School Reform at TERC. "As in prior years, we expect presenters and visitors to make new connections leading to new collaborations. Presenters and visitors appreciate the platform for its ability to exchange ideas and insights that can transform the STEM field."

During the showcase's one week, tens of thousands of educators and researchers will participate providing greater reach than a face-to-face conference or poster session. Last year's STEM for All Video Showcase remains online, and has drawn over 52,000 unique visitors from 183 countries.

The STEM for All Video Showcase is a collaborative effort of the following NSF resource centers: MSPnet, CADRE, CAISE, CIRCL, STELAR, CS For All Teachers. It is funded by the National Science Foundation (#1642187). The Showcase is powered by the Videohall.com platform developed by TERC, a STEM-focused education research nonprofit based in Cambridge, MA.

