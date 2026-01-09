TEREMANA® TEQUILA PARTNERS WITH WINGSTOP TO CELEBRATE FANS OF FLAVOR THIS POSTSEASON

The Fans of Flavor Partnership Brings Together Wings, Cocktails, and a Chance to Win the Ultimate Game Day Flavor Fest

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila , the premium tequila brand founded by Dwayne Johnson, is teaming up with Wingstop , the global brand known for its fresh, made-to-order chicken wings, iconic flavors and housemade ranch, to bring fans of flavor together this football season. United by a shared belief in unforgettable taste, the two brands invite fans to push flavor boundaries and turn game day into a celebration around the table – because while sports allegiances may be split, a love of wings and margaritas is universal.

Teremana Tequila and Wingstop Teremana® The People's Margarita and Wingstop Original Hot Wings

This game day, fans can make the table the main event – where craveable wings, perfectly paired cocktails and great company steal the show. Starting today through February 8th, Wingstop and Teremana fans nationwide can explore bold wing-and-margarita combinations with the new Fans of Flavor pairing generator, designed to match the perfect cocktail with Wingstop's iconic flavors for an elevated game day experience. Standout pairings include Wingstop's Original Hot wings with Teremana's People's Margarita for a tropical twist on a classic flavor, Spicy Korean Q wings with a Spicy Margarita for heat that builds, and Garlic Parmesan wings paired with a Strawberry Margarita that's fresh and fruity with a savory contrast.

Fans of flavor can also take part in a nationwide sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate game day experience. One grand prize winner will receive the Ultimate Game Day Flavor Fest, featuring Wingstop gift cards, game day drink funds, a 75" TV, and support for a private bartender and party essentials. In addition, 60 winners will each receive Teremana drink cash prizes and a Wingstop gift card in celebration of the 60th anniversary of football's biggest game. Official rules and prize values are available at TeremanaFansofFlavor.com .

At its core, the partnership celebrates shared moments, bold flavor, and the simple joy of coming together over craveable food and drinks. Rooted in Teremana's philosophy of Mana, good energy that brings people together, the collaboration makes it easy for fans to turn any game day into something memorable, whether they're hosting a watch party, planning a Big Game meal, or just looking to dial up the flavor.

"Wingstop has always delivered on bold flavor, and that spirit shows up naturally in how people enjoy Teremana on game day," said Teremana® CEO, Richard Black. "The best game day moments don't happen by accident, they come from good energy, great flavor, and the people you share them with. This partnership is about playing with pairings, leaning into bold taste, and turning wings and margaritas into a reason to come together, no matter who you're rooting for."

Fans can follow along at @teremana and @wingstop for pairing inspiration and sweepstakes updates. For more information and to find a Teremana retailer near you, visit Teremana.com/FansofFlavor .

TEREMANA® THE PEOPLE'S MARGARITA

Paired with Wingstop Original Hot Wings

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Teremana Blanco

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Pineapple Juice (to taste)

PREPARATION

Combine all ingredients and shake with ice in a cocktail shaker.

Strain into a chili-rimmed rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish with a lime wheel and pineapple leaves.

TEREMANA® SPICY MARGARITA

Paired with Wingstop Spicy Korean Q Wings

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Teremana Blanco or Reposado

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

2 Jalapeño Slices (remove seeds)

PREPARATION

Muddle jalapeños in shaker.

Add Teremana, lime juice, and agave.

Shake with ice.

Strain into a chili-rimmed rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish with jalapeño slices.

TEREMANA® STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

Paired with Wingstop Garlic Parmesan wings

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Strawberry Puree

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

PREPARATION

Combine all ingredients and shake with ice in a cocktail shaker.

Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish with a strawberry slice and lime wheel.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, the Flavor Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

SOURCE Teremana Tequila