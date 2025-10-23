TEREMANA® TEQUILA TO EXPAND INTO MULTIPLE NEW INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

In partnership with its longtime global distribution partner, Mast-Jägermeister, Teremana® Tequila is embarking on the next phase of its international expansion following last year's successful launches across Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. Over the next 12 months, the brand will continue its rapid growth trajectory, entering more than 20 new markets — including Brazil, Spain, France, South Africa, Japan, Indonesia and more — with launch dates to be announced.

"From day one, our vision for Teremana® has been bigger than tequila," says Founder Dwayne Johnson. "It's about sharing Mana, that spirit of good energy, gratitude, and connection, with as many people as possible. Seeing Teremana® expand into new markets is incredibly special to me because it means more people around the world will get to experience the craftsmanship, the heart, and the soul that goes into every bottle. I'm grateful for this journey and excited that we get to raise a glass together, no matter where we are."

As part of its global expansion in 2024, Teremana® launched its Share the Mana campaign, to bring the brand to life through unique experiences that highlight its provenance and craft production techniques. These engaging activations appear in global travel retail locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, inspiring and educating consumers while transforming them into passionate advocates—aligning with the growing global interest in tequila and its origins.

"Teremana® Tequila's expansion into new markets reflects not only the quality and authenticity that Dwayne Johnson, the Lopez Family, and the team behind Teremana® have built into the brand, but also the strength of our partnership," says Michael Volke, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board at Mast-Jägermeister. "At Mast-Jägermeister, we are proud to play an integral role in bringing Teremana® to new consumers around the world. Our passion and commitment to driving the success of Teremana®'s global expansion, along with the strong partnership we share with DJ and the Lopez family, are at the heart of this journey. Our shared commitment to gratitude, integrity, and doing things the right way fuels our dedication to growing this brand for many years to come."

"Throughout our five-year journey with Teremana®, we've approached growth with intention, never compromising on craftsmanship, taste or quality," says Teremana® Tequila CEO, Richard Black. "Last year's remarkable reception following our first international expansion confirmed what global trends show—consumers seek authentic, premium tequila experiences. This expansion into new markets allows us to meet that growing demand and introduce new audiences to the connection that happens when people gather around Teremana® tequila."

Teremana® tequila launched in March 2020 as one of the fastest-growing spirits launches in history, due to its unique combination of exceptional quality, responsible production, and accessible pricing. Since then the brand has won over 30 of the leading spirits awards. In 2023, Teremana® surpassed sales of one million 9L cases sold annually, a landmark milestone reached in just three years. This was a first for any premium spirit across all categories in the United States.

Available in three expressions: blanco, reposado and añejo, Teremana® Tequila was founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and business partners Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, Dany Garcia and the Lopez family. It is made at its own distillery - Destilería Teremana® De Agave under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 - in the Highlands of Jalisco, where the elevation is around 7,000 feet above sea level. The 100% mature Blue Weber Agave used to make Teremana® is slow-cooked in small 24-ton brick ovens for 72 hours at a lower temperature than most tequilas, then distilled in small 3,800-liter copper pot stills.

Details of Teremana® Tequila's new market launches will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit Teremana.com and follow teremana on social media. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Teremana ® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

SOURCE Teremana Tequila