Teresa Hassara Named President of FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan is a leading national retirement third-party administrator (TPA), specializing in the delivery of customized retirement plan consulting and administration services. Prioritizing strong client relationships and a commitment to people, quality, and integrity, FuturePlan offers innovative technology, extensive plan expertise, and robust regulatory compliance services—all backed by the strength of Ascensus. Supported by one of the largest in-house ERISA teams in the industry, FuturePlan serves more than 51,000 plans across the United States.

"Teresa is a truly outstanding leader and individual with tremendous experience and expertise in retirement and financial services," says Musto. "She has led and grown businesses with great success and driven transformational change to the benefit of client and company alike. It's also clear that she shares a strong natural affinity for our Core Values and commitment to client delight, making her exactly the right leader to steer FuturePlan's growth and impact on the industry."

"I'm thrilled to be joining FuturePlan and Ascensus overall, an organization I've admired and respected for its client focus, operating discipline, and strategic agility," said Hassara. "FuturePlan has done a remarkable job integrating the experiences, tools, and capabilities of multiple entities to create one values-driven business from many. I'm excited to be part of the team tasked with building on these successes—expanding and deepening our relationships and delivering outstanding service and value in the process."

Hassara most recently served as head of Workplace Solutions for MassMutual, where she led the retirement, worksite insurance, and third-party distribution businesses since 2017. She oversaw a multi-year transformation program as part of her responsibilities there, focusing on enhancing the customer experience, strengthening financial performance, and improving overall organizational health.

Prior to MassMutual, Hassara served as president of TIAA's Institutional Retirement Business—helping more than four million individuals achieve retirement readiness—and spent a significant part of her career in a number of leadership roles across several disciplines with Fidelity Investments, ultimately serving as senior vice president of Investment Services in Boston and London. She began her career in banking after earning her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Vanderbilt University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Active in her community, Hassara also has devoted significant time to helping foster greater organizational focus on diversity and inclusion and the advancement of women in the workplace.

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan is a national retirement TPA that provides recordkeepers, advisors, and plan sponsors with tools that can help deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of December 31, 2020, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 51,000 plan sponsors with more than 1.4 million participants and more than $104 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 113,700 retirement plans, 6.0 million 529 accounts, 426,500 health savings accounts, and 23 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans highlights average savings levels across these tax-advantaged accounts and showcases plan features that drive participation and growth. The State of Savings report outlines how plan contribution and withdrawal behaviors have shifted over the course of 2020 and since the passage of the CARES Act.

*As of December 31, 2020.

SOURCE Ascensus

Related Links

www.ascensus.com

