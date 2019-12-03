Terminal Railroad selects CloudMoyo Operational Testing System for railroad safety and FRA compliance

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) and CloudMoyo (CM) announced today that TRRA has selected the CloudMoyo Operational Testing System (OTS) for implementation across all locations in order to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. The next-generation, cloud-based OTS solution is a foundational component of the CloudMoyo Rail Transportation Management (CRTM) solution suite and harnesses the power of advanced analytics to intelligently create configurable master test plans and allows rapid operational testing in the field utilizing mobile devices.

"As our business grows, we are looking to scale our operational capabilities with modern, cloud based digital technologies," said TRRA President Mike McCarthy. "Safety is our top priority. With CloudMoyo OTS for short line railroads, our responses to new regulations and our implementation of new safety measures will be more streamlined and timelier. We can directly import multiple rules libraries such as GCOR, MOW, SSI, Haz-Mat, Train Ride and Efficiencies, configure them to our needs, and roll out new test execution programs almost immediately. We expect enhanced agility of the new system along with a seamless user experience on mobile devices to clearly improve the productivity of our workforce by over 30%."

CloudMoyo OTS, integrated with other enterprise applications including Oracle HCM and Microsoft Active Directory File Server (ADFS), provides a single unified platform for all safety and operational testing, radically enhancing safety and efficiency of rail operations. CloudMoyo OTS allows supervisors to get a complete picture of the progress and status of operational testing using embedded dashboards in the OTS app.

"TRRA is the vital link for the Class 1 railroad interchange in the St. Louis region, besides serving the top industrial customers in the region," said CloudMoyo Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Manish Kedia. "We are excited to be the partner of choice for delivering the next generation OTS solution for TRRA, helping to ensure adherence to operating rules and promote a safety-first culture."

About Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA)

The TRRA currently operates six different subdivisions that include the Merchants Subdivision, Illinois Transfer Subdivision, MacArthur Bridge Subdivision, North Belt Subdivision, West Belt Subdivision, and Eads Subdivision. These lines interchange with six Class I railroads that include the BNSF Railway, Union Pacific, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern, Canadian National and Kansas City Southern. TRRA is a Class III railroad serving 80 industrial customers in the St. Louis region and provides interchange services to Class I railroads serving the East and West Coasts and the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. These services provide cost efficient transportation options to area businesses and is a critical hub for connecting the St. Louis region to national and international trade.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo empowers rail and transportation companies to gain greater insight, unlock efficiencies, and improve agility in crew management, rail transportation management, fleet and asset management, and in critical areas of safety, operations and maintenance. CloudMoyo's cloud-based, AI-driven products and solutions, combined with our railroad industry domain experience with both Class I and short line railroads, makes us an ideal partner for the railroad's digital transformation journey.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with a presence in Kansas City, MO and an innovation center in Pune, India, CloudMoyo is poised to help intelligent enterprises build innovative solutions and leverage the power of data-driven insights.

