TERRA joins the Second International E-Waste Day to raise global awareness about the growing problem of e-waste

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (TERRA) has joined one hundred organizations from over forty countries worldwide organizing activities as part of the second International E-Waste Day.

The event, organized by the WEEE Forum, an international association of e-waste collectors and its members, brings together e-waste stakeholders across the world to promote the correct disposal of electrical and electronic equipment to enable reuse and recycling.

In support, TERRA, through its mail-in program, is offering a discount valid until October 21st to be used for sustainable electronics recycling at donewithit.org by using the promo code "EWASTE". Done with IT serves more than 24 million residents of Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia with simple, secure and sustainable e-waste recycling options.

"Only certified recyclers with either an R2 or e-Stewards certification can be trusted to securely and sustainably process used electronics," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "TERRA's certified members adhere to rigorous standards and make continuous investments in best-practices to mitigate the dangers to human health and the environment associated with the improper disposal of e-waste."

Only about 20% of global e-waste is recycled each year, which means that 40 million tons of e-waste per annum is either placed in landfill, burned or illegally traded and treated in a sub-standard way and this is despite 66% of the world's population being covered by e-waste legislation. This results in the huge loss of valuable and critical raw materials from the supply chain and causes serious health, environmental and societal issues through illegal shipments of waste to developing countries.

About TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. For more information visit http://www.jointerra.org. Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

