TerraClear Bridges the 'Action Gap' with TerraScout: The First Fully Autonomous Robot for Real-Time Field Prescriptions in Large Acre Row Crops

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraClear , a leader in agricultural automation, today announced the launch of TerraScout, a fully autonomous robot designed to collect ultra-high-resolution imagery across the entire field at high productivity and low cost. It then converts that field intelligence into prescriptions and precision mission plans for existing farm equipment to deliver high ROI results.

TerraScout in the field.

Founded in 2017, TerraClear has mapped nearly 1 million acres at ultra-high resolution and served over 1,000 farm operations by bridging the gap between high resolution imagery and in-field action. TerraClear's initial focus was AI-generated rock maps allowing farmers to ease the burden of annual rock clearing, one of the worst jobs on the farm. It is now rapidly expanding into AI-identification and management of weeds. Across both applications TerraClear can consistently demonstrate over a 5X return on investment, addressing one of the critical barriers to precision technology adoption.

TerraScout represents the next evolution of TerraClear's mission; to develop a single full-stack solution that enables autonomous image collection and real-time mission plans for existing farm equipment.

"We replace field-level guesswork with plant-level precision to slash input costs and maximize yields," said Devin Lammers, CEO of TerraClear. "TerraScout will scout entire fields in almost any condition and turn that intelligence into precise action for existing crews and equipment. Today we focus that output on rock and weed management, but the future applications for this platform are vast. It is my firm belief that this technology will drive the next era of farm productivity gains."

TerraScout's Capabilities:

With an image resolution of 1mm GSD , it collects over 4 billion image samples per acre across every acre.

Actionable Mission Plans:

Rock Management: Detects rocks 8 inches and larger and provides an optimal picking path, allowing farmers to find on average 3x more rocks and pick them 3-5x faster. Farmers on average see a 5x ROI using this solution.

"TerraScout represents a shift from manual field scouting and pretty satellite imagery to continuous full-field digital intelligence," said Don Scribner, Head of Product at TerraClear. "By processing data on the machine, we're giving farmers access to output in real-time. With onboard Starlink, maps are sent to our mobile app before TerraScout even leaves the field. Armed with numerous AI models, TerraScout will pay extraordinary attention to field signals and unlock enormous productivity gains."

Availability:

Field trials began earlier this year and TerraClear will expand trials to existing retail partners and select farmer customers in Spring 2026. Farmers and agribusinesses interested in securing a spot for the limited Fall 2026 release are encouraged to join the waitlist at www.terraclear.com/terrascout .

About TerraClear

TerraClear uses AI and robotics to solve farming's most labor-intensive and data-deficient problems. TerraClear's technology bridges the gap between imagery and in-field action, empowering farmers to work faster, safer and more productively. TerraClear initially tackled one of the most disliked tasks in farming: picking rocks. Annual rock emergence impacts nearly half of North American farms, causing expensive equipment damage and crucial downtime. By solving this problem, TerraClear frees farmers to focus on higher-value tasks. Building on success in rock management, TerraClear is now expanding their core technology to new applications, including the precise management of weeds, pests, disease, and overall plant health.

For more information, visit www.terraclear.com .

