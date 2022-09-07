TERRAIN TAMED: GOODYEAR'S NEW MIXED SERVICE DRIVE TIRE, ARMOR MAX ESD, DELIVERS DURABILITY AND TRACTION IN SEVERE APPLICATIONS

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a new addition to its hard-working Armor Max® lineup, the Goodyear Armor Max Extreme Service Drive (ESD) tire. Engineered to tackle tough jobs in extreme environments, Armor Max ESD is Goodyear's best commercial mixed service drive tire for durability and traction in severe applications.

The Armor Max ESD tire is designed for heavy duty construction, logging, oil and mining work vehicles with an enhanced under-tread that provides added protection against stone drilling and improved casing durability. Engineered to tackle tough jobs in extreme environments, the Armor Max ESD tire is equipped with optimized tread geometry that improves resistance to stone holding. With an aggressive, deep 32/32 tread design that helps minimize mud and snow buildup for enhanced off-road traction, the Armor Max ESD tire is Goodyear’s best commercial mixed service drive tire for durability and traction in severe applications. Delivering on the performance and durability that fleets need, the Armor Max ESD has an innovative sidewall design that allows chains to be placed above tread blocks and helps to minimize slippage to provide enhanced performance. Part of Goodyear’s Total Mobility platform of providing trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management for customers, the Armor Max Extreme Service Drive tire is available in sizes 11R22.5 H and 11R24.5 H to meet the demanding needs of the premium mixed-service segment.

"Hardworking vocations like mining and construction need a tire that can withstand tough terrain with confidence," said Jessica Julian, commercial product marketing manager, Goodyear North America. "The new Armor Max ESD delivers performance and durability that fleets need to help optimize productivity in these severe applications."

Other key features and benefits include:

An aggressive, deep 32/32 tread design that helps minimize mud and snow buildup for enhanced off-road traction.

Optimized tread geometry that improves resistance to stone holding.

Enhanced under-tread that provides added protection against stone drilling and improves casing durability.

An innovative sidewall design that allows chains to be placed above tread blocks, while helping to minimize slippage for enhanced performance.

The new Armor Max ESD tires are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of providing trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management for customers. For more information on the Armor Max line and what it can do for your fleet, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

