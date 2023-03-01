TerraMaster Announces TOS 5.1 Operating System With Higher Performance and Improved Security

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, announces the TOS 5.1 operating system with new features and improved performance which include upgraded kernel, 4K hardware decoding, storage pool expansion via USB, Hyper Cache, categorized notifications, USB Storage Management, optimized Docker Manager, better AI computing performance for Terra Photos and more.

TerraMaster TOS 5.1 is now available for download on select TNAS devices.

Upgraded Kernel

The TOS 5.1 kernel has been updated from 4.19 to 5.15, optimized EXT4/Btrfs/NTFs file systems and SMB3 file server, used ext4/f2fs/ubifs file system encryption in the encryption API, enabled Apple M1 SoC functionality under Linux and added USB 4 interface support.

4K Hardware Decoding

The new hardware decoding driver for Intel Jasper Lake GPU is added, which will significantly improve 4K video hardware decoding capability for TerraMaster NAS.

Storage pool expansion via USB

By connecting TerraMaster USB disk array, users can easily expand the storage space of the TNAS storage pool. It supports TRAID/RAID 0/RAID 1/RAID 5/RAID 6 array mode and provide 10Gb storage bandwidth.

Hyper Cache

TerraMaster Hyper Cache is TerraMaster unique SSD cache acceleration tool which can provide up to 3 cache modes to suit different usage needs, and can also create disk arrays for SSDs to increase cache speed and security.

Categorized Notifications

TOS 5.1 optimizes system messages and divides message notifications into four levels: information, success, error, and warning. Each level of messages is marked with a more eye-catching symbol of different colors.

USB Storage Management

TOS 5.1 fully optimizes the mounting of USB partitions. The system will record the path of the last mounted USB partition. When re-mounting next time, the original path will be allocated first to provide more storage space for the use and backup of USB.

Optimized Docker Manager

TerraMaster launches updated version of Docker Manager and updates the Docker engine to 20.10.17 version. The optimized interface brings it in line with users' aesthetics and usage habits.

Terra Photos

TOS 5.1 applied the more powerful Intel OpenVINO AI computing engine, combined with the new Terra Photos application, the intelligent photo recognition efficiency increased by 30%.

