TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro Launched: 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 Enclosure Hits 7061MB/s with Fanless All-Aluminum Design

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional storage brand, has officially launched its flagship portable SSD enclosure, the D1 SSD Pro. This product features an 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 interface and a dual-chip controller architecture, providing stable and efficient data transfer and a truly silent operation experience.

80Gbps Bandwidth, Ultimate Transfer Performance

The D1 SSD Pro fully utilizes the 80Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5, achieving read speeds of up to 7061MB/s and write speeds of 6816MB/s, transferring a 6GB file in approximately 1 second. For professional content creators, this means a significant improvement in the efficiency of importing, exporting, and real-time editing of 8K/4K high-resolution video footage.

All-aluminum fanless design for durability and silent operation.

The D1 SSD Pro features an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body, precision-machined using CNC integrated molding technology, offering excellent strength and heat dissipation. The fanless passive cooling design ensures truly silent operation, while the premium matte sandblasted surface provides a delicate feel and a discreet, sophisticated appearance. Its volume is only about 80% of similar 80Gbps products, making it compact and lightweight, easily fitting into a pocket and transforming into a high-performance mobile workstation anytime, anywhere.

Wide Compatibility + Professional Backup Solution

Supports M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs, with a maximum capacity of 8TB per drive (larger capacities will be supported in the future). Plug and play, no complex setup required.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3 and USB4/3.2 interfaces, and supports Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. Can be directly configured as a macOS boot drive for quick switching between macOS and Windows dual systems. Includes TPC Backupper backup software (supports scheduled, incremental, and differential backups for Windows 8-11). Mac users can seamlessly use Time Machine. In addition, the exclusive TerraMaster TDAS mobile app supports one-click backup of photos and videos for iOS and Android users, comprehensively protecting important data.

Multiple application scenarios to meet diverse needs:

  • 8K/4K video editors: Quickly copy footage on-site, significantly improving post-production efficiency.
  • Heavy MacBook Pro/Mac mini users: Perfect external storage expansion + reliable boot drive solution.
  • Hardcore gamers: External large-capacity game library with loading speeds far exceeding built-in storage.
  • Mobile professionals: High-speed processing of massive documents and presentation files while traveling.
  • General users: A simple, fast, and high-capacity option for everyday mobile storage.

Comprehensive Safety Protection

Built-in multiple circuit mechanisms including short-circuit protection, surge protection, and ESD electrostatic protection effectively protect hardware and data security even in complex environments.

The TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro is not only a portable SSD enclosure, but also the ultimate mobile storage solution tailored for professional content creators and high-performance users.

Availability

TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro is now available through the TerraMaster official website (https://www.terra-master.com/) and authorized channels, with a 2-year global warranty and lifetime technical support. Experience high-performance Thunderbolt 5 portable storage today!

New product launch offer! Enjoy a 15% discount during the first two weeks of release. Welcome to place your order now!

About TerraMaster
TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

