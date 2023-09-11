TerraMaster Launched a Super APP - TNAS Mobile 3

News provided by

TerraMaster

11 Sep, 2023, 08:34 ET

Only One is Enough!

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focusing on providing innovative storage products for families and businesses, released a new TNAS Mobile 3 application. This super APP enables users to easily backup photos and videos of mobile phones, remote access, multimedia playback, manage TerraMaster NAS devices. Whether you need to access important business files on the go, or a home user who wants to share photos with family and friends, it can easily meet the needs.

TNAS Mobile 3 Key Features

Continue Reading
TerraMaster TNAS Mobile 3
TerraMaster TNAS Mobile 3
TNAS Remote Access
TNAS Remote Access

All In One and Intuitive UI Design
TerraMaster integrates all functions into one TNAS Mobile 3 application, which adopts stylish and intuitive page style, providing users with a clear overview of NAS system status, storage usage and connected devices.

Easily Back Up Phone Data to TNAS
TNAS Mobile 3 can be set to automatically or manually back up photos and videos in the mobile phone album to TNAS to free up valuable storage space. In addition, the automatic sorting and retrieval functions allow users to access photos, videos and files conveniently and quickly.

Powerful Media Streaming
Enjoy seamless media streaming directly from TerraMaster NAS to mobile devices. Whether it's music, video or photos, TNAS Mobile 3 ensures the media is available on demand.

Fast Remote Access
Safe and convenient access to files, photos, videos and documents stored on TerraMaster NAS from anywhere in the world. Say goodbye to tedious VPN settings and complicated network configurations.

Easier Sharing
Easily organize and manage files in your TNAS through functions such as file upload, download and sharing. Collaborate with colleagues or share memories with friends and family without the need for third-party services.

Safe for Sensitive Data
With a customized secret key and AES 256 hardware encryption level, the photos and videos stored in the safe can completely prevent brute force cracking, and truly guarantee the absolute security of your important data.

OTP Enhanced Security
TNAS user management can enable the OTP secondary verification function. Whether your TNAS is online or not, you can use the dynamic OTP (one-time password) randomly generated by TNAS Mobile for secondary login verification to protect user password from being cracked.

Availability
TNAS Mobile 3 is now available for download and installation through Google Play Store and Apple App Store, providing users with a super tool to easily manage TerraMaster NAS systems. More information, please visit
https://www.terra-master.com/global/tnas-mobile3/.

Contact:
Yuki Shi
+86 755 81798272
365069@email4pr.com

SOURCE TerraMaster

Also from this source

TerraMaster Launches F2-212 F4-212 and U4-212 Private Cloud NAS Designed for Data Backup and Home Multimedia Center

TerraMaster Snapshot and TFSS Provide Stronger Data Protection Capabilities without Fear of Ransomware

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.