TerraMaster Launched a Super APP - TNAS Mobile 3

Only One is Enough!

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focusing on providing innovative storage products for families and businesses, released a new TNAS Mobile 3 application. This super APP enables users to easily backup photos and videos of mobile phones, remote access, multimedia playback, manage TerraMaster NAS devices. Whether you need to access important business files on the go, or a home user who wants to share photos with family and friends, it can easily meet the needs.

TNAS Mobile 3 Key Features

TerraMaster TNAS Mobile 3 TNAS Remote Access

All In One and Intuitive UI Design

TerraMaster integrates all functions into one TNAS Mobile 3 application, which adopts stylish and intuitive page style, providing users with a clear overview of NAS system status, storage usage and connected devices.

Easily Back Up Phone Data to TNAS

TNAS Mobile 3 can be set to automatically or manually back up photos and videos in the mobile phone album to TNAS to free up valuable storage space. In addition, the automatic sorting and retrieval functions allow users to access photos, videos and files conveniently and quickly.

Powerful Media Streaming

Enjoy seamless media streaming directly from TerraMaster NAS to mobile devices. Whether it's music, video or photos, TNAS Mobile 3 ensures the media is available on demand.

Fast Remote Access

Safe and convenient access to files, photos, videos and documents stored on TerraMaster NAS from anywhere in the world. Say goodbye to tedious VPN settings and complicated network configurations.

Easier Sharing

Easily organize and manage files in your TNAS through functions such as file upload, download and sharing. Collaborate with colleagues or share memories with friends and family without the need for third-party services.

Safe for Sensitive Data

With a customized secret key and AES 256 hardware encryption level, the photos and videos stored in the safe can completely prevent brute force cracking, and truly guarantee the absolute security of your important data.

OTP Enhanced Security

TNAS user management can enable the OTP secondary verification function. Whether your TNAS is online or not, you can use the dynamic OTP (one-time password) randomly generated by TNAS Mobile for secondary login verification to protect user password from being cracked.

Availability

TNAS Mobile 3 is now available for download and installation through Google Play Store and Apple App Store, providing users with a super tool to easily manage TerraMaster NAS systems. More information, please visit

https://www.terra-master.com/global/tnas-mobile3/.

Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

365069@email4pr.com

SOURCE TerraMaster