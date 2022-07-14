TerraMaster Launched Flexible Disk Array (TRAID)

Provides Improved Disk Space Utilization vs Traditional RAID

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, highlights the release of the TerraMaster Flexible Disk Array (TRAID) as one of the key features of the newly released TerraMaster TOS 5 operating system. The TerraMaster TRAID is a new RAID management tool that optimizes traditional RAID modes. Launched as a counterpart of the Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR), TRAID gives users flexible disk array configuration, flexible online migration, capacity expansion, and redundancy policies in TOS 5.

TerraMaster RAID TOS 5 TRAID

TerraMaster uses the Linux disk management tool to subtly divide the hard disk space of different capacities into smaller partitions, and then combine the redundancy strategy to recombine the partitions. With that, TRAID also improves disk space utilization and provides solutions and security protection for storage space changes caused by new business requirements.

TRAID Key Features

Flexible Disk Array

TRAID has features such as the automatic combination of disk space, hard disk failure redundancy protection, and automatic capacity expansion.

Higher Disk Space Utilization

Combining five HDDs with different capacities (1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 10TB) to form a disk array with redundancy protection only provides 5TB of usable storage space with traditional RAID mode (RAID 5). With TRAID's elastic strategy, you can get 23TB of usable storage space.

Flexible Storage Space Expansion

Once TRAID is established, users can easily expand the storage space by either replacing the hard drive with a larger capacity or increase the number of hard drives.

Hard Disk Failure Redundancy Protection

TRAID provides redundant protection against a hard disk failure, offering protection for one hard disk failure. With TRAID+, redundant protection can cover up to two hard disk failures.

Higher Level TRAID: TRAID+

Users can migrate TRAID to TRAID+ by adding the number of hard drives. TRAID+ requires at least four hard disks.

Learn more about the TerraMaster Flexible Disk Array (TRAID) at TerraMaster.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

If you wish to update your profile or unsubscribe the press release, please contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Mike Lee

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster