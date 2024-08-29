TerraMaster Launches BBS Integrated Backup Solution

Comprehensive Protection for Enterprise Data Security

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the challenge of global data security incidents, TerraMaster, a professional brand focusing on providing innovative storage products for families and businesses, officially launched its BBS integrated backup solution, offering comprehensive data backup solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

TerraMaster Integrated Backup Solution TOS 6 with BBS

This integrated backup solution combines a professional storage management system, a suite of backup software tools including Centralized Backup, TerraSync, Duple Backup, CloudSync, and Snapshot, and a hardware platform, achieving deep integration without the need for additional software costs. Backup tasks and storage capacity are unlimited. Whether the data is from employee PCs, physical servers, or virtual machines, the TerraMaster Backup Server offers a one-stop enterprise data backup service.

BBS Key Features

Flexible Combination and Full-Scenario Deployment

TerraMaster integrated backup solution allows for free combination based on different application scenarios and company sizes, enabling the implementation of various backup strategies. Additionally, its deployment is simple and efficient, featuring a graphical user interface that requires no learning curve, significantly reducing the management and maintenance costs for enterprises. Moreover, the solution boasts robust security features, capable of handling backup needs for millions of files and offering various security strategies.

For companies of different sizes, TerraMaster provides tailored solutions. Companies with fewer than 50 employees can use Centralized Backup or TerraSync to back up PCs to TNAS, with Duple Backup replicating the data to local or remote TNAS. Companies with 50-100 employees can synchronize branch office data to the central server at headquarters using TerraSync and continuously back up the data to remote TNAS servers and the cloud using Duple Backup. Large enterprises with 100-200 employees can use Centralized Backup to back up PCs, servers, and virtual machines tothe TNAS central server, with backups to a remote TNAS server as well.

The upcoming release of the next-generation TOS 6 system, integrated with the BBS full-scenario backup solution, delivering an unprecedented upgrade experience. This operating system features a brand-new user interaction model, offering a complete transformation from the inside out! Moreover, TOS 6 enhances security protection mechanisms by introducing the SPC function, ensuring that users' data is stored more securely and reliably. Notably, TOS 6 is fully compatible with the Ubuntu root file system, making it a more familiar and easier-to-maintain operating system for a broad range of users.

