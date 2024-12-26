TerraMaster Launches the New TNAS Mobile 3 with Various New Features for Efficient NAS Management

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focusing on providing innovative storage products for families and businesses, launched new TNAS Mobile 3 application compatible with the latest TOS 6, introducing a host of new features and optimizations such as updated UI, TNAS Online and photo backup and one-touch initialization. With these improvements, the latest version of TNAS Mobile 3 ensures users enjoy a more convenient, efficient, and powerful NAS management experience, all from the palm of hands.

TNAS Mobile 3 New Features

TNAS Mobile 3 for TNAS Management One-Touch NAS Initialization

Upgraded TNAS Online Management

Upgraded to TNAS Online 2, with a 500% speed improvement, providing smoother and more stable mobile access, ensuring seamless operation from anywhere.

One-Touch NAS Initialization

Users can now easily initialize the TNAS directly from mobile device. Simplified operation process for quick deployment and initialization of the TOS system.

Perfectly Compatible with TOS 6

Seamlessly integrates with the latest TOS 6 operating system, users can explore all features of TOS 6 on the mobile phone.

Optimized Overall UI and Photo Backup

The TNAS Mobile 3 app now boasts a cleaner, more intuitive interface for a smoother user experience. And the photo backup transfer process has been improved to increase efficiency and stability.

Media Index Management

The app also introduces a new media index management feature. Smart indexing for quick retrieval of media files on TNAS, offering the convenience of one-click activation across platforms.

User Management

A new user management feature has been added, allowing administrators to centralized manage and control user access more efficiently. Enable flexible allocation and control of permissions.

Shared Folder Management

The app now includes enhanced shared folder management. Users can easily create and edit shared folders with detailed control over access permissions.

Availability

TerraMaster new TNAS Mobile 3 V3.3.038 is now available for download and installation through Google Play Store and Apple App Store. More details, please visit:

https://www.terra-master.com/global/tnas-mobile3/.

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@terramaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster