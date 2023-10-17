TerraMaster Releases the Most Convenient 2-bay NAS F2-212, Offering Large-Capacity Secure Private Cloud Storage

With the increasing volume of digital data, people need a reliable and easy-to-use solution to store and back up their files, documents, photos, videos, and more.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently released what it claims is the most convenient 2bay NAS F2-212 which is easy to use and provide users with secure data management, remote access and data sharing.

F2-212 Key Features

Integration with Multiple Public Clouds
Install Hard Drives within 10 seconds
Tool-free hard drive tray design makes easy installation and removal of hard drives without tools.
And the new Push-lock unique design automatically locks the hard drive tray when you insert the hard drive. Users can complete the hard drive installation in 10 seconds.

Support TOS 5 System and TRAID
Equipped with a more powerful Realtek RTD 1619B quad-core processor, F2-212 runs the latest TOS 5 system and supports the TRAID flexible disk array management tool which provides users with an optimized, flexible and elastic disk array management solution.

More Secure Private Cloud Storage
F2-212 supports up to 44TB of storage space. With TOS 5 operating system, which contains a large number of backup, file sharing and synchronization applications, data backup and remote work collaboration can be easily applied.

Snapshot and TFSS Protection
Supports Snapshot and TerraMaster File System Snapshot (TFSS) based on Btrfs file systems, providing fully data protection and recovery solutions in case of data loss, whether it is due to operation errors or hard disk damage, and even ransomware attacks.

Easy remote access
Supports the latest iOS and Android TNAS Mobile mobile client, users can access and manage files anytime, anywhere. And via the Terra Photo application, users can use intelligent management tools to backup, share and organize classified photos.

Supports Integration with Multiple Public Clouds
F2-212 can also be integrated with a variety of public clouds, such as Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox and OneDrive and other cloud disk, enjoy the convenience of cloud living and more secure data storage.

In addition to the just-launched F2-212, there are two new 4bay NAS products, F4-212 and U4-212, which are about to be launched and available for purchase in early November.
