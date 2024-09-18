TerraMaster Unveils 9 New NAS Models with TOS 6 System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a leading brand in home and enterprise storage solutions, has recently announced the launch of 9 new NAS models, all equipped with its latest TOS 6 operating system. This lineup includes two 8-bay all-flash NAS models specifically designed for high-performance needs. All new products were officially launched on September 19, 2024, on the TerraMaster official website and various global e-commerce platforms.

Comprehensive Range

TerraMaster 2024 Fall New Product Lineup

The new TerraMaster product series covers a wide spectrum of users, from individual consumers and SMBs to high-end devices for business and enterprise sectors, fully addressing different needs.

8-Bay All-Flash NAS

The two 8-bay all-flash NAS models, F8 SSD and F8 SSD Plus, are designed specifically for creative and media professionals. The F8 SSD Plus features an Intel 8-core, 8-thread CPU, supports 4K hardware decoding, AES NI hardware encryption, and comes with 16GB DDR5 and a 10GbE Ethernet port. It is the most powerful compact 8-bay NAS in the industry.

New 10GbE NAS Series

The new 10GbE NAS series is tailored for home users and SMB (small and medium-sized business) environments, featuring Intel's latest 12th-generation processor technology. The F4-424 Max and F6-424 Max models are equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, offering a robust configuration of 10 cores and 12 threads.

4 Backup All-in-One Models

The new backup all-in-one models, designed specifically for enterprise backup needs, include two tower models—T9-500 Pro and T12-500 Pro—and two rackmount models—U8-500 Plus and U12-500 Plus. Each model is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, and 16GB of expandable DDR5 memory.

New TOS 6 System

TOS 6 features a completely redesigned user interaction model and introduces a comprehensive BBS commercial backup suite. It also includes a full upgrade of its security mechanisms, with innovative features such as TRAID+, SPC-Security Privacy Control, ACL-13 Permissions, OTP Two-Factor Authentication, HyperLock WORM, and system snapshot TFSS. Notably, TOS 6 offers full compatibility with Ubuntu root file systems, making the operating system more familiar and easier to maintain.

Time-Limited Offer

On September 19, 2024, the first 100 buyers will receive a $100/€100/£100 time-limited discount.

