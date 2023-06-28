LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of the commitment to foster financial empowerment, financial independence and inclusivity across the world, TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, announced its partnership with Attijariwafa bank, Morocco's largest banking group by market capitalization, to facilitate real-time and seamless global money transfers directly to the bank accounts in Morocco.

TerraPay expands its footprint in Morocco, partners with Attijariwafa bank to facilitate cross-border payments

This partnership will empower Attijariwafa bank to tap into TerraPay's well-entrenched global partner networks and receive inbound cross-border payments from various send partners across 200 countries. Through this collaboration, TerraPay will be able to leverage Attijariwafa bank's expertise in person-to-person payments and its strong presence in the region to further expand its network in Morocco.

Morocco is the third largest remittance receiver in Africa (after Nigeria and Egypt) and a constantly expanding market. Money transfers from Moroccan diaspora members reached MAD 93.3 billion ($9.95 billion) at the end of December 2021 compared to MAD 68.18 billion ($7.27 billion) in 2020 experiencing an increase of 36.8% or MAD 25.07 billion ($2.67 billion).

Speaking about the partnership, Bassem Awada, GM MENA and VP Global - Key Partnerships, TerraPay said, "Morocco is a competitive market and has a large diaspora for remittances. We are delighted to welcome Attijariwafa bank as our trusted partner for instant global payments in Morocco. This partnership is a first for TerraPay in Morocco allowing us to further deepen our network & expand TerraPay's global footprint."

M. Adnane Driouech, Head of Corporate and International Cash Management at Attijariwafa bank added, "We are pleased to partner with TerraPay. Their extensive global payments network, partners, and infrastructure will play a critical role in facilitating instant international money transfers to our customers. Our integration with TerraPay has allowed our customers to receive cross-border payments directly from more than 200 countries in a transparent, secure, and instantaneous way."

About TerraPay:

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The group has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 27 global markets, TerraPay is one of the leading global partners to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to an extensive network of 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets, across 110 receive countries and 208 send countries, TerraPay enables its partners to become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.

About Attijariwafa bank

Attijariwafa bank is the leading banking and financial group in the Maghreb and a key player in the CEMAC and WAEMU zones.

In addition to its banking operations, the Attijariwafa bank Group is active in a wide range of financial services through its specialized subsidiaries: insurance, mortgage loans, consumer loans, leasing, asset management, stock market intermediation, private banking, consulting, long-term leasing, factoring...

Headquartered in Morocco, the bank operates in 26 countries: in Africa (Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Burkina-Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Togo, Niger, Benin, Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Chad) and in Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland) through majority-controlled fully-licensed local banks and their subsidiaries and in Dubai, Riyadh, London and Montreal through representative offices.

Moreover, Attijariwafa bank has 5,835 branches (as of December 31, 2021) with more than 20,590 employees and a portfolio of approximately 10.8 million customers.

