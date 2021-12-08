Terrence Deis New Chief Administrative Officer Of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

"Terry has a wealth of experience in hospital management, particularly in strategic planning and growth, operations management and relationship development," said Daniel Ferry, MBA, president and chief executive officer of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. "His passion for excellence and innovative thinking directly aligns with Crystal Clinic's commitment to continually elevate our nationally-renowned care, provide exceptional surgical outcomes and deliver an outstanding, patient-centered experience. Terry will play a key role in implementing our operational transformation and strategic vision for the future of Crystal Clinic."

Deis received a bachelor's degree in accounting at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, and an MBA from Cleveland State University. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

His previous experience includes serving as president of KentuckyOne Health's Rural Hospitals and at St. Joseph London in London, Ky., part of the KentuckyOne health system. He also served in numerous leadership roles at UH Parma Medical Center in Parma, Ohio, including president and chief executive officer, executive vice president and chief operating officer, vice president of general services and chief information officer. While at Southwest Community Health System in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, he was responsible for information and technology services and manager of internal audits.

"I am looking forwarding to leveraging Crystal Clinic's national reputation as a destination for world-class orthopaedic and reconstructive care, as we identify new opportunities for business development and strategic growth, continue to attract the best physicians and healthcare professionals, and ensure we provide a positive environment where our employees feel appreciated, respected and proud to be part of the Crystal Clinic team," said Deis.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform on average more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With 13 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including five Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by results-based CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

