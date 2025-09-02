TERREPOWER's Solar Brand Ontility to Showcase Sustainable Manufacturing at Scale at RE+, North America's Largest Clean Energy Event

DAPHNE, Ala., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a global pure-play aftermarket leader in sustainable manufacturing, will showcase its solar brand, Ontility, at RE+25, the largest clean energy event in North America. The event will take place September 8–11, 2025, at Caesars Forum and the Venetian Convention Center & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Participation with more than 40,000 energy professionals underscores Ontility's commitment to driving impact in the renewable energy industry and TERREPOWER's commitment to innovation in the industrial sector.

Leveraging TERREPOWER's 35-year legacy in the automotive aftermarket, Ontility applies a comprehensive, factory-level approach to remanufacturing solar components that extends well beyond simple repair or refurbishment. At the heart of Ontility's innovative model is a proven sustainable manufacturing process that prioritizes responsible sourcing, efficient waste management, a systematic approach to energy use and resource conservation for environmental stewardship. Each solar module undergoes extensive diagnostics, cell-level analysis, and component replacement to restore it to its original factory specifications. This commitment to circular production not only extends the useful life of solar assets but also significantly reduces landfill waste and makes high-performance solar technology more accessible and affordable.

This year, Ontility's presence at RE+25 is bolstered by a significant operational expansion at TERREPOWER. The company recently completed its state-of-the-art, 200,000-square-foot sustainable manufacturing facility in Sparta, Tennessee, now the largest of its kind in North America, with the capacity to produce 300,000 solar modules per year and the ability to scale up to more than one million solar panels annually. At full capacity, this operation is projected to divert more than 16 million pounds of material from landfills each year and return enough sustainably manufactured solar panels to the market to power as many as 20,000 homes.

"A lot of companies design and distribute solar solutions, but one thing they cannot claim is what TERREPOWER excels at: sustainable manufacturing at scale," said Moises Aguirre, vice president and general manager of Ontility at TERREPOWER. "Only TERREPOWER has the equipment, team, facility and the investment in remanufacturing solar modules to the level that we do. While other resellers may take products, make repairs here and there, and add a one-year warranty, many distributors will not be there in a year, whereas TERREPOWER's investment in this space proves our commitment. Our track record in remanufacturing makes us very hard to compete with because no other company does what we do at the level that we do it."

TERREPOWER's performance yields results for both the environment and the bottom line. In 2024, the company produced 17 million remanufactured units out of 20 million total units while avoiding more than 160,000 metric tons of CO2 through its carbon neutral business model, positioning TERREPOWER as the world's largest sustainable manufacturer by volume. The company's scaled sustainable manufacturing process also has advantages for customers by ensuring operational continuity, economic stability and risk mitigation in a volatile global economy. With the shift from traditional far-shoring to near-shoring and on-shoring, amplified by today's dynamic environment of trade agreements and tariffs, sustainable manufacturing using core components and production close to customers becomes even more desirable.

"Our circular business model at scale is a testament to the clear strategic vision that underpins our growth, just as our recent rebrand underscores our commitment to creating an innovative and sustainable future," said Mark Nugent, chief sustainability officer at TERREPOWER. "'Terre', the French word for 'earth', signifies our dedication to preserving valuable resources while 'power' reflects the power of our value proposition which is delivering high-quality, sustainably manufactured aftermarket parts that meet or exceed OEM standards, at a significant cost advantage. Our Ontility brand exemplifies this perfectly."

Attendees at RE+ can visit Ontility at Booth F20615, where they can explore the brand's innovative solutions and view a before-and-after example of a remanufactured module. Visitors can speak with experts about integrating cost-effective and reliable solutions into their projects, and learn how buying and selling high-quality new, excess, and remanufactured solar products supports a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

"We're excited to connect with industry leaders, partners, and innovators at RE+25," said Aguirre. "This event is a powerful platform to showcase our solar offerings and highlight how TERREPOWER is reshaping remanufacturing and the solar industry. We're demonstrating that environmental responsibility and economic viability can go hand-in-hand to accelerate the clean energy transition."

Attendees interested in meeting with Ontility' s team during the show can book a meeting in advance using this link. For more information about Ontility and its offerings, visit www.ontility.com.

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com .

