Terri Ross Consulting Announces Tyler Terry as New Vice President of Sales

Aesthetics Industry Sales Leader Will Support Firm's Mission to Help More Practices Improve Conversions, Operational Performance, and Revenue Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terri Ross Consulting (TRC), a healthcare business consulting firm specializing in medical aesthetic and integrative wellness practices, has named Tyler Terry as Vice President of Sales to support more practices in improving conversion, enhancing operational and financial performance, and driving revenue growth. The new role is part of TRC's broader effort to scale its team and infrastructure to serve a larger and more global client base.

Tyler Terry

Tyler brings more than a decade of experience in the aesthetics industry, spanning technology, sales strategy, and practice optimization. He previously served as President of Sales & Marketing at TouchMD, where he helped expand the platform into the MedSpa sector. Following its acquisition by Nextech, Tyler served as Director of MedSpa Sales, applying his extensive industry knowledge to bridge the gap between innovative software and clinical excellence.

In his new role at TRC, Tyler will lead sales strategy and execution. "Tyler understands the full picture, from generating demand to converting it into measurable revenue," said Terri Ross, Founder and CEO of Terri Ross Consulting. "He has spent his career working alongside practices and understands where breakdowns happen in the sales process. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be critical in helping us strengthen how we support clients in driving consistent, measurable results."

Tyler said his decision to join TRC was driven by long-standing alignment with the company's goals and its impact on the industry. "I've always believed in Terri Ross and what she's built with TRC," said Tyler. "Terri has one of the strongest, most respected brands in the market, and the work the team does truly impacts how practices grow and perform. When the opportunity was presented to be part of TRC, it was something I couldn't pass up."

Adding Tyler to the team underscores TRC's ongoing growth and its commitment to helping more practices improve performance and scale effectively. For more information, visit terrirossconsulting.com .

About Terri Ross Consulting

Terri Ross Consulting (TRC) is a consulting firm specializing in strategy, sales, operations, and financial performance for medical aesthetic and integrative wellness practices. Founded by industry leader Terri Ross, the firm works with practice owners nationwide to improve profitability, strengthen leadership teams, and build scalable business systems.

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SOURCE Terri Ross Consulting