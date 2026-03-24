Terri Ross Consulting Appoints Cameron Hemphill as Chief Operating Officer and Strategic Advisor to Drive Accelerated Expansion

Firm Expands Leadership Team with Former Growth99 Founder

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terri Ross Consulting (TRC), a health care business consulting firm specializing in medical aesthetics and integrative wellness practices, has appointed Cameron Hemphill as Chief Operating Officer and Strategic Advisor to support its next phase of growth.

Cameron Hemphill

Cameron is widely recognized as one of the leading financial and operational minds in medical aesthetics, bringing a rare combination of capital markets expertise, hands-on operating experience, and deep industry insight. Over the past decade, he has worked alongside more than 1,000 practices and 2,300 providers nationwide, helping transform founder-led clinics into scalable, data-driven businesses.

As Founder of Growth99, Cameron pioneered the adoption of CRM systems in medical aesthetics, introducing performance tracking, attribution modeling, and scalable patient acquisition strategies to a sector that historically lacked operational infrastructure. Under his leadership, Growth99 helped practices grow from early-stage operations to multi-million and, in many cases, eight-figure enterprises, culminating in a successful exit to a private investor group. He also hosts the Medical Millionaire Podcast and is a recognized industry speaker, moderator, and panelist.

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening operational infrastructure and further developing TRC's platform to expand its ability to support more practices through scalable systems, performance tracking, and delivery models.

"Cameron brings a unique combination of growth strategy, operational execution, and real-world ownership experience," said Terri Ross, Founder and CEO of Terri Ross Consulting. "He understands what it takes to scale a practice because he's done it himself, both from the advisory side and as an investor. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be critical in helping us expand our impact through a more scalable model while maintaining the high standards our clients expect."

Cameron adds that joining TRC was a natural fit given the firm's reputation, results, and shared mission. "Terri has built one of the most respected brands in the industry, and her commitment to helping practices, owners, and providers succeed is clear," Cameron said. "We share the same focus on building real business acumen within practices."

The appointment underscores TRC's continued investment in leadership and infrastructure as demand for consulting and advisory services accelerates across the medical aesthetics industry. For more information, visit terrirossconsulting.com .

About Terri Ross Consulting

Terri Ross Consulting (TRC) is a business consulting firm specializing in strategy, sales, operations, and financial performance for medical aesthetic and wellness practices. Founded by industry leader Terri Ross, the firm works with practice owners nationwide to improve profitability, strengthen leadership teams, and build scalable business systems.

Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-679-1782

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SOURCE Terri Ross Consulting