Terri Ross Consulting Launches Fractional CFO Advisory Service for Medical Aesthetic Practices

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terri Ross Consulting (TRC), a consulting firm specializing in medical aesthetic and integrative wellness practices, has launched a Fractional CFO Advisory Service and named Emily Brems to lead the new division. This service expands TRC's support for aesthetic practices in strategy, operations, revenue growth, and leadership development.

Brems brings a blend of executive finance expertise and hands-on industry experience, having previously served as CFO for a 16-location aesthetics group and currently operating a multi-location aesthetic practice. With over 20 years of financial and operational leadership, she brings deep expertise in the financial and strategic challenges of scaling aesthetic businesses. Over the past decade, Brems has held CFO roles within the aesthetics industry and is a frequent speaker at national conferences. She holds an MBA from the Simmons School of Management at Simmons University.

"Many fractional CFO services rely on a single advisor's perspective," said Terri Ross, Founder and CEO of Terri Ross Consulting. "At TRC, financial leadership is integrated into the broader systems we build for aesthetic and wellness practices. Our clients already rely on us for strategy, sales, operations, and growth. With Emily leading this division, we're extending that framework to include financial oversight that helps owners make smarter decisions as they scale."

As aesthetic practices grow and operations become more complex, many owners need sophisticated financial leadership without the overhead of a full-time CFO. The Fractional CFO service provides structured financial oversight, including performance analysis, cash-flow planning, KPI development, and rolling forecasts, supported by monthly operating reviews and quarterly strategic planning.

"Most CFOs can tell you what your numbers mean," said Brems. "But I've also had to act on them, making real-world decisions on payroll, lease negotiations, equipment purchases, expansion, and long-term planning. That's why I'm excited to join Terri Ross Consulting and help practice owners understand their financials so big decisions they face are data-driven, not guesswork."

Terri Ross Consulting (TRC) is a consulting firm specializing in strategy, sales, operations, and financial performance for medical aesthetic and wellness practices. Founded by industry leader Terri Ross, the firm works with practice owners nationwide to improve profitability, strengthen leadership teams, and build scalable business systems.

