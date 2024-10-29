Terrifier 3's Art the Clown to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell as Cineverse Celebrates Halloween - and the Killer Box Office Success of its Hit Indie Slasher Film

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an innovative streaming entertainment and technology company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on October 31, 2024.

To celebrate the recent box office success of independent slasher hit movie, Terrifier 3— distributed by Cineverse — the company has asked the film's iconic character Art the Clown to ring the Closing Bell.

Also joining him on Halloween will be Cineverse executives and guests, including representatives from Terrifier 3 who will be on hand for the ceremony.

Premiering in North American theaters on October 11, Terrifier 3 opened at No. 1 at the box office, surpassing major studio films including Joker: Folie à Deux. Following this thrilling win for independent cinema, the latest installment of the successful franchise, produced by Phil Falcone and written and directed by Damien Leone, has amassed more than $45 million domestically, far surpassing its budget and expectations.

"Art the Clown and Terrifier 3 took on The Joker at the box office and won, and now are taking on the street," said Cineverse Chief Legal Officer Gary Loffredo. "As our company marks one of the most exciting phases since it began being listed on Nasdaq nearly two decades ago, it's only fitting that on Halloween we are joined by the iconic character, from our number one movie, to ring the closing bell."

