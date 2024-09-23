Terry Ing to Join King Street as Partner and Head of U.S. Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Terry Ing will join the Firm in the fourth quarter as Partner and Head of U.S. Research. He will report to Brian Higgins, King Street's Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Ing will be responsible for managing the Firm's U.S. fundamental research efforts across our hedge fund, credit strategies and Rockford Tower CLO platform. He will also serve on King Street's ESG Committee and play a leading role in implementing the Firm's sustainable investment strategy. Mr. Ing will split his time between King Street's Palo Alto and New York City offices.

Most recently, Mr. Ing spent almost six years at KKR as a portfolio manager for their leveraged credit portfolios and Head of their U.S. Leveraged Credit Research. He served on KKR's U.S. and Asia Leveraged Credit Investment Committees and Credit Portfolio Management Committee, and led KKR's Sustainable Credit platform. Prior to KKR, Mr. Ing spent the bulk of his career at PIMCO as an executive vice president and portfolio manager for their Global Credit Opportunity Fund, a credit hedge fund strategy. Mr. Ing has been an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School and serves on the Board of Directors of the Roberts Impact Investing Fund in association with REDF.

"We look forward to welcoming Terry to the Firm to lead our U.S. Research team," said Mr. Higgins. "Research expertise underpins our ability to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns to our investors. Terry's skills and experience will be a valuable addition to King Street's fundamental research capabilities."

Mr. Ing's announcement follows the September hiring of Jeff Rosenbaum, who joined King Street's expanded Global Investment Committee with Ed Testerman and Domenico Lia. Mr.

Higgins added, "Elevating Ed and Dom plus hiring Terry and Jeff underscores our ongoing commitment to cultivate best-in-class talent. Their new roles further strengthen our capabilities to capitalize on the growing opportunity set across global credit markets."

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $26 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com .

