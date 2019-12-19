Terumo Supports Gender Diversity and a Culture of Inclusion and Belonging

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment of Contributing to Society through Healthcare, Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC) has recently launched a newly established, organization-wide Women's Initiative Network (WIN).

The mission of WIN is to drive gender diversity throughout the Terumo organization, as a means to spur sustainable business growth, encourage a culture of respect and inclusion, and support initiatives aimed at women's professional growth and leadership.

WIN will focus on four (4) strategic pillars:

1. Develop Terumo's corporate culture further to drive a collaborative, connected and inclusive organization.

2. Introduce a developmental program, which will support active learning and professional growth for Terumo Associates.

3. Advocate for internal policy change, driven by focus groups.

4. Enhance organizational integration, where Terumo will partner with outside organizations and industry partners to support additional women's initiatives.

While the conversations and topics focus on women in the workforce, WIN believes the events and networks offered are valuable for both women and men of Terumo as we drive a culture of inclusion, diversity and belonging.

Terumo is now a proud member of Catalyst, a global nonprofit founded in 1962­ that works with many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women and other underrepresented groups.

"As TMC expands and grows, it has been my mission to turn our innovative forces inward to develop Associates to their highest potential – so they can achieve their professional aspirations. This enables TMC to build a culture of understanding, embrace differences in style and consider alternative profiles for success. Thriving WIN programs embrace and promote the principles of inclusion for all people. At Terumo, we are guided by our Core Values, which include respecting and caring for all Associates and embracing initiatives such as WIN," said Jim Rushworth, President & CEO, Terumo Medical Corporation.

About Terumo Medical Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC) is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, founded in 1972 as the United States expansion of our larger Tokyo-based parent. For nearly 50 years, we've continued the Terumo mission of offering the best possible solutions to healthcare providers and the people they serve.

Backed by Terumo Corporation's almost 100 years of experience, TMC has grown from offering a small range of products to manufacturing huge product lines across four divisions: Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), which offers solutions for entry site management and lesion access; Terumo Medical Products (TMP), which provides devices for injection and infusion therapy; Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), which develops drug delivery devices; and Terumo Business Edge, which offers cardiac cath lab consulting. It's all part of our continued commitment to the values of our founders and "Contributing to Society Through Healthcare." To learn more visit, www.terumomedical.com.

