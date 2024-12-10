Tervis Selects Listrak as its Cross-Channel Marketing Partner

Iconic Tumbler Brand to Leverage Listrak's AI-Powered Data Platform to Create Unified Customer Profiles and Power Hyper-Personalized Campaigns

LITITZ, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tervis , the nationally loved and family-owned drinkware company founded in 1946, has selected Listrak , the leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation for retailers, as its e-commerce marketing partner.

Tervis will use Listrak's AI-powered data platform to unify disparate customer data points together for one view of the customer to align with the Tervis product assortment that spans five product verticals: At-Home, including tabletop and casual drinkware; On-the-Go, including travelers, Venture bottles and straw-lid tumblers; Collections, such as patterns, florals, seasonal and kids designs; and the Fan Shop, which encompasses sports teams, movies and TV and lifestyle.

This partnership enables Tervis to send hyper-personalized, cross-channel campaigns across email and SMS tailored to individual customer preferences. Tervis will utilize AI-driven predictive customer segments, personalized product recommendations and content that dynamically tailors campaigns at scale all based on the Unified Customer Profile from Listrak's data platform.

The result of the partnership will drive greater engagement, boost customer loyalty and increase revenue compared to Tervis' previous provider.

"Listrak distinguished itself from the competition with its AI-powered NextGen data platform and its exceptional ability to act as an extension of our marketing team, driving growth and serving as a KPI-driven partner in our success," said Amanda Pasko, eCommerce Director, Tervis. "From onboarding to implementation to campaign execution, we cannot say enough great things about Listrak's professionalism and commitment. Everyone on the Listrak team has demonstrated that they have our best interest at heart."

"We are thrilled to partner with the iconic family-owned brand, Tervis, to deliver cross-channel communications to their highly engaged and deeply loyal customers," said Ross Kramer, CEO, Listrak. "Together with the Tervis team, we are curating personalized product recommendations - from the perfect on-the-go tumbler customized with a customer's favorite sports team, to at-home drinkware that matches their decor, creating a seamless shopping experience that builds connections and drives growth."

About Tervis

Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its drinkware is renowned for durable construction, timeless decorations & designs, and premium insulation qualities that have stood the test of time. The Tervis Classic Drinkware Portfolio offers an industry leading lifetime guarantee. Tervis headquarters are located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice, Florida 34275. For more information, visit Tervis.com .

About Listrak

Listrak is the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, powering digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. Listrak offers best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution, and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. By unifying your data within a single, integrated platform, Listrak empowers you to deliver personalized messages precisely when and where they matter most, driving enhanced customer engagement, increased revenue, and long-term customer loyalty.

SOURCE LISTRAK