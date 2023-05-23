TeselaGen and NinthBio Partner to Empower Users with Advanced DNA Variant Library Construction; Announcing Homology Path Design Algorithm Integration to Speed BioTech Development

News provided by

TeselaGen

23 May, 2023, 08:31 ET

The cutting-edge software integration enables researchers to design oligo assembly reactions, automate the reaction setup, order the needed DNA, and integrate with lab automation, all within a single platform

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc., pioneer in AI-enabled Operating Systems for Biotechnology R&D and Manufacturing announces a strategic partnership with NinthBio LLC, the visionary Smart DNA Assembly Technology company. In a technical milestone, NinthBio's cutting-edge Homology Path design algorithm now integrates with TeselaGen's powerful software platform. This integration empowers researchers to accelerate their research by seamlessly enabling users to design and build DNA constructs more efficiently, saving valuable time and resources, all through a single platform.

Continue Reading
TeselaGen and NinthBio Partner to Empower Users with Advanced DNA Variant Library Construction; Announcing Homology Path Design Algorithm Integration to Speed BioTech Development
TeselaGen and NinthBio Partner to Empower Users with Advanced DNA Variant Library Construction; Announcing Homology Path Design Algorithm Integration to Speed BioTech Development

By combining NinthBio's Homology Path algorithm with TeselaGen's comprehensive suite of tools, users can rapidly construct DNA variant libraries at a high throughput. The integration allows R&D teams in biotechnology to accelerate scientific discoveries and streamline their DNA assembly processes via advanced design algorithms to unlock new biotech applications enabled by protein engineering.

"By partnering with NinthBio, we empower researchers, innovators, and visionaries to unlock the full potential of biotechnology, speeding unprecedented advancements and shaping a future of limitless possibilities," said Eduardo Abeliuk, Ph.D., CEO of TeselaGen.

In the past, research groups outsourced the generation of their variant libraries because they lacked an efficient way to build them in-house. Now, users can seamlessly access Homology Path to quickly design oligo assembly reactions. Likewise, researchers who currently use Homology Path can lean on TeselaGen's software to execute these reactions, including inventory management, oligo ordering, sample tracking and automated generation of worklists for liquid handling robots.

"By integrating NinthBio's groundbreaking Homology Path design algorithm with TeselaGen's innovative software platform, we are revolutionizing the way researchers approach DNA variant library construction," states Steve Riedmuller, CEO of NinthBio.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing the field of biotechnology and reinforces both TeselaGen and NinthBio's commitment to empowering scientists and innovators with cutting-edge tools and technologies.

"This joint effort aims to revolutionize the way DNA libraries are constructed and expedite breakthroughs in fields such as drug discovery, sustainable agriculture, and industrial biotechnology," continues Abeliuk.

NinthBio and Teselagen will showcase their new integration at the SynBioBeta Conference, May 23-25 in Oakland, California. Conference attendees can view a demonstration of the integration and meet the team at Booth #58.

For more information about this integration or to learn more about how to build variant libraries faster and cheaper than outsourcing them, check out www.teselagen.com/integrations

About TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc.

TeselaGen is building an artificial intelligence-powered enterprise platform for designing, building, testing, and optimizing biological systems. TeselaGen's cloud-based platform bridges the gap between good ideas and the realization of valuable products like vaccines, biologic medicines, and sustainably sourced chemicals.

TeselaGen is privately held and is based in the software hub of Silicon Valley, CA. The company has received early recognition in the form of four US National Science Foundation funding awards, a US Department of Energy funding award, CORFO awards, and a Bio-IT World Best Practices Award. TeselaGen uses its proprietary Synthetic Evolution® technology for efficient rapid prototyping and editing of recombinant molecules. Follow TeselaGen on Twitter and LinkedIn and learn more at teselagen.com.

About NinthBio LLC

NinthBio LLC is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative software for efficient, cost-effective DNA assembly and synthesis. Our proprietary Homology Path (HP) software optimizes oligo design, reducing materials cost and time while maximizing reuse of source material. Applications include DNA synthesis, scanning libraries, antibody optimization, protein engineering, and more. NinthBio's groundbreaking solutions revolutionize the biotech industry by significantly reducing costs and accelerating project turnaround times.

Media Contact:
Lynda Buckley
9173917736
[email protected]

SOURCE TeselaGen

Also from this source

TeselaGen Offers its Starter Edition to Help BioTech Startups Scale Efficiently

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.