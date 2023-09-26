TeselaGen Biotechnology Renews Partnership with Joint BioEnergy Institute to Enhance Production of Carbon Neutral Bioproducts

TeselaGen and the Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI) have signed a new 5-year contract to add expanded workflow capabilities, extending their relationship through 2027

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeselaGen Biotechnology announces that it is extending their relationship with Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI) through 2027 via a new multi-year contract. JBEI, led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), is one of four U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Research Centers (BRC) that conduct innovative research on biofuels and bioproducts.

TeselaGen and JBEI have been collaborating since 2017 on informatic tools for synthetic biology workflows. Over that time, JBEI has continued to deliver novel scientific advancements and breakthroughs needed to produce renewable, carbon-neutral biofuels from non-food plant fiber.

"Biomanufacturing has become a vital component of the U.S strategy, which has been recently ratified by the U.S. National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative , to provide a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy," says Dr. Eduardo Abeliuk, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of TeselaGen. "We are honored to continue to work with JBEI with their on-going efforts to enable the cost-effective biological production of fuels, products and other components that are traditionally made through chemical processes."

TeselaGen's biotech R&D software platform allows biologists, lab technicians and bioinformaticians to run scalable experiments, seamlessly connecting data, tools and protocols for high-throughput workflows, allowing them to collaboratively design, build, test and continually learn. A modern approach coupled with AI modeling, opens the door for radical transformation of biology and biochemistry and enables rapid expansion of potential applications across biological R&D, agritech, protein engineering, antibody optimization, gene & cell therapy, and more.

To learn more about TeselaGen's solution and how it's helping supporting, speeding and enabling scalable biotech research and development visit the website at www.teselagen.com

About TeselaGen

TeselaGen is building a scalable biotech R&D software platform for biotechnology. TeselaGen's cloud-based solution bridges the gaps between biologists who are designing valuable products – like biofuels, biologic medicines, and sustainably sourced chemicals – lab technicians who are running and optimizing experimental workflows, and bioinformaticians who analyze experimental data and have to recommend new experiments. TeselaGen is privately held and is based in Portola Valley, California. The company has received early recognition in the form of various US National Science Foundation funding awards, a CORFO award, an ANID award, and a Bio-IT World Best Practices award. TeselaGen uses its proprietary technology to help companies efficiently design and optimize biological products. Follow @teselagen on Twitter and learn more at https://www.teselagen.com .

