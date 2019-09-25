Test Innovators and Revolution Prep Settle Copyright Lawsuit

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Test Innovators, Inc. ("Test Innovators") and Revolution Prep LLC ("Revolution Prep") are pleased to announce that they have settled an ongoing copyright dispute.

Test Innovators filed a lawsuit on October 16, 2018 in federal court alleging that Revolution Prep infringed its copyright in its practice test materials and violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA"). Test Innovators' claims were based on its allegation that Revolution Prep, without authorization, modified one of Test Innovators' practice tests, and distributed the modified practice test to students at one school on April 10, 2018. Revolution Prep denied all claims made by Test Innovators, including infringement and violation of the DMCA.

Test Innovators and Revolution Prep have agreed to settle the dispute. As part of the settlement, Revolution Prep has ceased all use and distribution of any Test Innovators copyrighted materials and any alleged derivative works Revolution Prep created from such materials.

Test Innovators provides personalized test prep to more than 100,000 students worldwide. Driven by cutting-edge data science technology and the insights from over 20 million questions answered on the platform, the Test Innovators system dynamically adapts to each student, helping them focus their time on the most effective practice. Using Test Innovators, students master test-taking skills and open doors to new opportunities.

Revolution Prep is the leading provider of professional online tutoring, specializing in full-time tutors who undergo more than 150 hours of annual training to ensure quality and student results. Revolution's approach is guided by years of Stanford research on "Growth Mindset" and improving capabilities. They have helped more than 1 million students achieve their goals of better grades, higher scores, and lower stress.

