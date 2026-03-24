Tested, Trusted, Approved: USANA CellSentials Earns ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval for Purity and Potency

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in cellular nutrition, today announced that its flagship CellSentials supplement has earned the prestigious ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval. This highly respected third-party certification is awarded only to products that meet rigorous standards for purity, potency, and label accuracy.

Recent health surveys indicate that many Americans fall short in key nutrients—including vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as zinc and magnesium—making daily supplementation an important tool for supporting overall wellness.

USANA CellSentials Earns ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval for Purity and Potency

Designed to help bridge these nutritional gaps, USANA's CellSentials provides a comprehensive foundation for health—supporting immune function, promoting physical and mental performance, and helping protect long-term vitality.*

"Independent verification from ConsumerLab.com provides added confidence that CellSentials delivers the quality, potency, and label accuracy our customers expect," said Brent Neidig, USANA Chief Commercial Officer. "As the foundation of our product portfolio and often the first product customers experience, it's vital that we consistently deliver a clean, high-quality supplement exactly as promised."

To earn the Seal of Approval, CellSentials underwent extensive independent testing to verify potency, purity, and label accuracy. The product successfully delivered its stated nutrient levels and passed all contaminant screenings—meeting both ConsumerLab.com's strict criteria and USANA's own industry-leading quality standards.

Building Your Foundation for Health: The Power of USANA's Daily Nutrition System

Formulated with optimal levels of more than 40 essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, CellSentials delivers a simple, effective daily routine that helps nourish, protect, and renew your cells.*

CellSentials also features USANA's patented InCelligence Complex which supports your body's natural ability to respond to occasional stress and maintain healthy function through targeted cell-signaling pathways.*

Along with powerful ingredients such as alpha-lipoic acid, quercetin, resveratrol, rutin, and hesperidin, USANA's InCelligence Complex now includes pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ).

PQQ is a sophisticated ingredient that is known to support mitochondrial biogenesis, the process through which cells produce new mitochondria. With this enhancement, CellSentials continues to provide complete cellular support while also supporting healthy brain and cognitive function.*

ConsumerLab.com's approval reinforces USANA's reputation as a leader in scientific innovation and product quality. Through continuous investment in research, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and gold-standard testing protocols, USANA remains committed to delivering premium nutritional products that not only meet but exceed industry expectations.

Experience the power of premium daily cellular support. Visit USANA.com to learn how USANA's award-winning products bring science and wellness together.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA