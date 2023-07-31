TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS WITH REVENUE OF $175.5 MILLION, GAAP EPS OF $0.14, GAAP NET INCOME OF $18.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $36.0 MILLION

Second quarter revenue is a record high for the Company, excluding discontinued operations, and increased 25% year-over-year.

Net income improved 9 times, or by $16.4 million , year-over-year.

, year-over-year. Net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders of $0.14 compares to $0.01 in the same quarter a year ago.

compares to in the same quarter a year ago. Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.4 million while adjusted free cash flow was $17.7 million .

while adjusted free cash flow was . Adjusted EBITDA increased 93% year-over-year and 75% quarter-over-quarter.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced second quarter 2023 financial results. Brady Murphy, TETRA President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our exceptionally strong second quarter results reflect our employees delivering operational and financial excellence in our core businesses while successfully executing on our strategy. During a time when global E&P spending is still well below the 2014 peak, our second quarter results reflect the highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history, excluding discontinued operations. Net income was $18.2 million, an improvement of 9 times compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $36.0 million is nearly double the $18.7 million in the second quarter of last year and represents an increase of 75% from the $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. These operating results were achieved while simultaneously advancing our efforts regarding evaluation and development planning for bromine and lithium from our Smackover Arkansas brine leases and our produced water for beneficial reuse technology. TETRA's current business and future opportunities are exciting for all of us."

Brady Murphy further stated, "Second quarter 2023 revenue increased 25% from the second quarter of 2022 and increased 20% sequentially driven by the seasonality of our industrial calcium chloride business in Northern Europe and strong offshore completion fluids activity. Net income was $18.2 million, inclusive of $0.9 million of non-recurring credits, net of charges, and compares to $1.7 million, inclusive of $4.9 million of non-recurring charges, in the second quarter of 2022 and to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, inclusive of $2.0 million of non-recurring credits, net of charges.

"The second quarter results reflect strong margins in our industrial calcium chloride business, the benefit from margin improvement initiatives in our Water & Flowback Services segment plus higher margins in our offshore completion fluids business as deep-water activity continues to ramp up. Our Completion Fluids & Products vertically integrated business model is performing at an exceptional level with high production volumes in addition to the benefits of a strong supply chain. The second quarter of 2023 included unrealized gains on investments of $0.9 million. Excluding these unrealized gains on investments, Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $35.1 million (20% of revenue), and is the highest Adjusted EBITDA, excluding unrealized gains or losses on investments, since the third quarter of 2015.

"Second quarter cash flow from operating activities was $28.4 million and compares to $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted free cash flow was $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and compares to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and to a use of cash of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The high conversion of net income to cash flow from operating activities and to adjusted free cash flow was achieved while revenue was increasing 20% sequentially, reflecting the quality of the incremental revenue and the Company's focus on managing working capital. Working capital at the end of the second quarter was $107 million, a slight improvement from the $109 million from the end of the first quarter 2023, despite the $29 million sequential revenue increase. Working capital is defined as current assets, excluding cash and restricted cash, less current liabilities.

"During the second quarter we achieved several company highlights. Completion Fluids & Products division second quarter 2023 revenue of $98 million increased 31% year-on-year and 42% sequentially. Net income before taxes for the quarter was $32.0 million (32.5% of revenue) and compares to $15.3 million (20.4% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2022 and to $18.4 million (26.7% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million, without the benefit of TETRA CS Neptune® fluids projects, was the highest since the third quarter of 2015 and reflects an increase of 80% year-on-year yielding a margin fall-through of 60% on the incremental revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 77% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margins improved from 26.1% in the first quarter to 32.4% in the second quarter. The second quarter included $750,000 in net unrealized gains from investments compared to $20,000 in net unrealized gains from investments in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding unrealized gains from investments for both periods, Adjusted EBITDA margins increased sequentially by 570 basis points.

"Our industrial calcium chloride business achieved its strongest quarter in our history reflecting the seasonal peak in Europe, high production volumes, and supply chain benefits that yielded higher margins. Completion Fluids & Products' strong results were also supported by increasing offshore activity as revenue related to offshore was up 30% versus the first quarter of 2023 and was up 50% versus the same period last year. Our strong offshore results have benefited from our recent investments to expand fluids capacity in the North Sea, Brazil and Gulf of Mexico.

"Water & Flowback Services second quarter 2023 revenue of $77 million improved 17% year-on-year while revenue remained flat sequentially as our focus has shifted toward stronger margins and improved free cash flow. Approximately 40% of the growth in revenue year-over-year was driven by international operations, mainly Argentina, while a larger base of TETRA SandStormTM advanced cyclone technology fleet in operation also contributed to the growth. Net income before taxes for the quarter was $8.0 million (10.4% of revenue) and compares to $1.6 million (2.5% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2022 and to $6.4 million (8.3% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million improved by $4.3 million (43%) year-on-year and by $1.3 million (10%) quarter-over-quarter. Water & Flowback Services Adjusted EBITDA margins improved 170 basis points from 16.7% in the first quarter of 2023 to 18.4% in the second quarter of 2023 marking the highest margin since the fourth quarter of 2018 as the team continues to drive operational efficiencies and focus on margin expansion. While we have seen some signs of softness in certain US land segments, pricing has remained relatively stable for our differentiated products and service offerings. We will continue to execute on our margin expansion initiatives and continue to deploy automation to further drive costs down. We are approaching the low end of our target range for adjusted EBITDA margins of 18.5% - 20.5% sooner than we had previously expected.

Low-Carbon Initiatives Update

"We continue to make great progress in our low carbon energy initiatives. In June 2023, we entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Saltwerx LLC ("Saltwerx"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company, relating to a newly proposed brine unit in the Smackover Formation in Southwest Arkansas with potential bromine and lithium production from brine produced from such unit. The binding provisions of the MOU provide, among other things, that TETRA would file an amended brine unit application to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission ("AOGC") which expands the size of the unit area to 6,138 acres and combines brine acreage that was previously leased separately by TETRA and Saltwerx. We and Saltwerx have agreed to collaborate in key areas, including upstream design and development to optimize long-term brine production, technology development for lithium extraction, and associated engineering studies required to develop the proposed brine unit.

"We recently completed the drilling of our second test well in our proposed 6,138-acre brine unit with fluid sampling tests underway to update the prior results noted in the Inferred Resources Study for bromine and lithium. We have also contracted Hargrove and Associates to execute a front-end engineering and design study ("FEED") for a lithium production facility. The lithium plant design will be optimized to share the production wells, injection wells, and pipelines consistent with the previously completed FEED study for the bromine plant, which was completed during the first quarter of 2023."

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, adjusted net income, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio and return on capital employed. Please see Schedules E through J for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Second Quarter Results and Highlights

A summary of key financial metrics for the second quarter are as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 175,463

$ 146,209

$ 140,716 Income before discontinued operations 18,205

6,045

1,759 Adjusted EBITDA 36,046

20,587

18,697 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders 0.14

0.05

0.01 Adjusted net income per share 0.13

0.03

0.05 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,372

8,985

17,869 Adjusted free cash flow $ 17,711

$ (3,716)

$ 6,418

Free Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Income Taxes

Cash from operating activities was $28.4 million in the second quarter and adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $17.7 million. Liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $99 million, an improvement over the first quarter. As of July 28, liquidity has further improved to $101 million. Liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash plus availability under our revolving credit facilities. At the end of the second quarter, unrestricted cash was $28 million and availability under our credit agreements was $71 million. Long-term debt, primarily with a September 2025 maturity, was $158 million, while net debt was $130 million. TETRA's net leverage ratio improved to 1.5X at the end of the second quarter of 2023, down from 2.0X as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, TETRA held $10.2 million in total marketable securities between its holdings in CSI Compressco and SLI.

Non-recurring Charges and Expenses

Non-recurring credits, charges and expenses are reflected on Schedule E and include the following:

$4.7 million of income for pre-FID exploration and development costs on the Arkansas bromine and lithium project incurred by TETRA between the first quarter of 2022 through the second quarter of 2023 that are being recovered from Saltwerx consistent with the recently completed agreement.

of income for pre-FID exploration and development costs on the bromine and lithium project incurred by TETRA between the first quarter of 2022 through the second quarter of 2023 that are being recovered from Saltwerx consistent with the recently completed agreement. $2.3 million of costs associated with our Arkansas bromine and lithium project including drilling the second test well.

of costs associated with our bromine and lithium project including drilling the second test well. $0.8 million of non-cash impairment charges, $0.3 million of cumulative adjustments to long-term incentives, and $0.3 million of non-cash stock appreciation right expense.

Unrealized gains on investments totaling $0.9 million are included in both reported and adjusted earnings.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 175,463

$ 146,209

$ 140,716











Cost of sales, services, and rentals 117,074

104,066

102,599 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 8,457

8,670

7,748 Impairments and other charges 777

—

2,262 Insurance recoveries —

(2,850)

— Total cost of revenues 126,308

109,886

112,609 Gross profit 49,155

36,323

28,107 Exploration and appraisal costs 2,341

720

634 General and administrative expense 26,225

23,191

23,620 Interest expense, net 5,944

5,092

3,610 Other (income) expense, net (6,435)

(214)

(1,037) Income before taxes and discontinued operations 21,080

7,534

1,280 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,875

1,489

(479) Income before discontinued operations 18,205

6,045

1,759 Discontinued operations:









Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (8)

(12)

(34) Net income 18,197

6,033

1,725 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 18

7

20 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 18,215

$ 6,040

$ 1,745











Basic per share information:









Income from continuing operations $ 0.14

$ 0.05

$ 0.01 Loss from discontinued operations $ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.14

$ 0.05

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding 129,460

128,940

127,992











Diluted per share information:









Income from continuing operations $ 0.14

$ 0.05

$ 0.01 Loss from discontinued operations $ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.14

$ 0.05

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding 129,925

129,975

130,099

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,675

$ 13,592 Trade accounts receivable 130,386

129,631 Inventories 81,833

72,113 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,058

23,112 Total current assets 260,952

238,448 Property, plant, and equipment, net 109,494

101,580 Other intangible assets, net 31,102

32,955 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,964

33,818 Investments 16,718

14,286 Other assets 14,762

13,279 Total long-term assets 209,040

195,918 Total assets $ 469,992

$ 434,366







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 53,673

$ 49,121 Current portion of long-term debt 1,900

3 Compensation and employee benefits 23,117

30,958 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,461

7,795 Accrued taxes 10,898

9,913 Accrued liabilities and other 27,368

25,557 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations 414

920 Total current liabilities 125,831

124,267 Long-term debt, net 156,007

156,455 Operating lease liabilities 31,136

28,108 Asset retirement obligations 13,983

13,671 Deferred income taxes 2,000

2,038 Other liabilities 3,978

3,430 Total long-term liabilities 207,104

203,702 Commitments and contingencies





TETRA stockholders' equity 138,311

107,625 Noncontrolling interests (1,254)

(1,228) Total equity 137,057

106,397 Total liabilities and equity $ 469,992

$ 434,366

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

(in thousands) Operating activities:









Net income $ 18,197

$ 6,033

$ 1,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 8,457

8,670

7,748 Impairments and other charges 777

—

2,262 (Gain) loss on investments (908)

505

710 Equity-based compensation expense 1,492

1,276

1,159 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 741

(21)

183 Amortization and expense of financing costs 897

884

793 Insurance recoveries associated with damaged equipment —

(2,850)

— (Gain) loss on sale of assets (111)

(170)

(501) Other non-cash credits (637)

(100)

(212) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (13,140)

12,626

(1,396) Inventories 2,764

(11,313)

(60) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,254)

4,496

(4,792) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,622

(11,179)

11,176 Other 475

128

(926) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,372

8,985

17,869 Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (10,490)

(12,784)

(11,107) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 208

289

778 Insurance recoveries associated with damaged equipment —

2,850

— Purchase of investment (250)

—

— Other investing activities (275)

(1,552)

2 Net cash used in investing activities (10,807)

(11,197)

(10,327) Financing activities:









Proceeds from credit agreements and long-term debt 44,413

52,756

134 Principal payments on credit agreements and long-term debt (50,875)

(47,362)

(2,456) Payments on financing lease obligations (431)

(258)

(1,174) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,893)

5,136

(3,496) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 320

167

(565) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,992

3,091

3,481 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,683

13,592

32,851 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,675

$ 16,683

$ 36,332











Supplemental cash flow information:









Interest paid $ 4,899

$ 4,513

$ 4,960 Income taxes paid 654

1,358

729 Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures 5,553

(2,411)

452

Schedule D: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: adjusted net income per share; consolidated and segment Adjusted EBITDA; segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"); adjusted net income, adjusted free cash flow; net debt, net leverage ratio, and return on capital employed. The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges and credits from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted net income is defined as the Company's income before noncontrolling interests and discontinued operations, excluding certain special or other charges (or credits), and including noncontrolling interest attributable to continued operations. Adjusted net income is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted net income per share is defined as the Company's diluted net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted net income per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before taxes and discontinued operations, excluding impairments, exploration and pre-development costs, income from collaborative arrangement, certain special, non-recurring or other charges (or credits), interest, depreciation and amortization and certain non-cash items such as equity-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations. Exploration and pre-development costs represent expenditures incurred to evaluate potential future development of TETRA's lithium and bromine properties in Arkansas. Such costs include exploratory drilling and associated engineering studies. Income from collaborative arrangement represents the portion of exploration and pre-development costs that are reimbursable by our strategic partner. Exploration and pre-development costs and the associated income from collaborative arrangement are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because they do not relate to the Company's current business operations. Adjustments to long-term incentives represent cumulative adjustments to valuation of long-term cash incentive compensation awards that are related to prior years. These costs are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because they do not relate to the current year and are considered to be outside of normal operations. Long-term incentives are earned over a three-year period and the costs are recorded over the three-year period they are earned. The amounts accrued or incurred are based on a cumulative of the three-year period. Equity-based compensation expense represents compensation that has been or will be paid in equity and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is a non-cash item. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations and without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis, and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold, less payments on financing lease obligations and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco and cash from other investments. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

Adjusted free cash flow does not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

Net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the balance sheet. Management views net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Net leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding financing fees & discount on term loan and including letters of credit and guarantees, less cash divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities. Adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities consists of adjusted EBITDA described above, less non-cash (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on sales of assets and excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Management primarily uses this metric to assess TETRA's ability to borrow, reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay distributions, and fund investing and financing activities.

Return on capital employed is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by average net capital employed. Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations, interest, and certain non-cash charges, and non-recurring adjustments. Net capital employed is defined as assets, excluding assets associated with discontinued operations, plus impaired assets, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and less current liabilities, excluding current liabilities associated with discontinued operations. Average net capital employed is calculated as the average of the beginning and ending net capital employed for the respective periods. Return on capital employed is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company relative to assets, without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Income before taxes and discontinued operations $ 21,080

$ 7,534

$ 1,280 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,875

1,489

(479) Noncontrolling interest attributed to continuing operations 18

7

20 Income from continuing operations 18,187

6,038

1,739 Insurance recoveries (5)

(2,850)

— Impairments and other charges 777

(307)

— Exploration and pre-development costs 2,341

720

634 Adjustment to long-term incentives 322

353

1,450 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense 329

82

556 Transaction, legal, and other expenses 57

—

2,262 Income from collaborative arrangement (4,749)

—

— Adjusted net income $ 17,259

$ 4,036

$ 6,641











Diluted per share information









Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.14

$ 0.05

$ 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 0.13

$ 0.03

$ 0.05 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 129,925

129,975

130,099

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Other and

Eliminations

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 98,222

$ 77,241

$ —

$ —

$ 175,463 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 31,956

8,014

(12,595)

(6,295)

21,080 Insurance recoveries (5)

—

—

—

(5) Impairments and other charges —

—

777

—

777 Exploration and pre-development costs 2,341

—

—

—

2,341 Adjustment to long-term incentives —

—

322

—

322 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense —

—

329

—

329 Transaction and other expenses —

—

57

—

57 Income from collaborative arrangement (4,749)

—

—

—

(4,749) Interest expense, net 104

27

—

5,813

5,944 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,193

6,172

—

93

8,458 Equity-based compensation expense —

—

1,492

—

1,492 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,840

$ 14,213

$ (9,618)

$ (389)

$ 36,046 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 32.4 %

18.4 %









20.5 %



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Other and

Eliminations

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 69,042

$ 77,167

$ —

$ —

$ 146,209 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 18,442

6,378

(11,059)

(6,227)

7,534 Insurance recoveries (2,850)

—

—

—

(2,850) Exploration and pre-development costs 720

—

—

—

720 Adjustment to long-term incentives —

—

353

—

353 Interest (income) expense, net (395)

27

—

5,460

5,092 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,052

6,509

—

109

8,670 Equity-based compensation expense 17

—

1,276

—

1,293 Transaction, restructuring and other expenses —

—

82

—

82 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense —

—

(307)

—

(307) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,986

$ 12,914

$ (9,655)

$ (658)

$ 20,587 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 26.1 %

16.7 %









14.1 %



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Other and

Eliminations

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 74,798

$ 65,918

$ —

$ —

$ 140,716 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 15,261

1,644

(11,542)

(4,083)

1,280 Exploration and pre-development costs 634

—

—

—

634 Adjustment to long-term incentives —

—

1,450

—

1,450 Transaction and other expenses —

556

—

—

556 Impairments and other charges 220

2,042

—

—

2,262 Interest (income) expense, net (283)

(2)

—

3,895

3,610 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,873

5,705

—

168

7,746 Equity-based compensation expense —

—

1,159

—

1,159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,705

$ 9,945

$ (8,933)

$ (20)

$ 18,697 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 23.7 %

15.1 %









13.3 %

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited) The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to

financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(in thousands) Unrestricted Cash $ 27,675

$ 13,592







Term Credit Agreement $ 156,007

$ 154,570 Asset-Based Credit Agreement —

1,885 Argentina Credit Agreement 1,900

— Swedish Credit Facility —

3 Net debt $ 130,232

$ 142,866

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

(in thousands) Cash from operating activities $ 28,372

$ 8,985

17,869

$ 37,357

$ 23,803 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales (10,282)

(12,495)

(10,329)

(22,777)

(19,218) Payments on financing lease obligations (431)

(258)

(1,174)

(689)

(1,174) Distributions from CSI Compressco LP (1) 52

52

52

104

104 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 17,711

$ (3,716)

$ 6,418

$ 13,995

$ 3,515





(1) Following the GP Sale on January 29, 2021, TETRA retained an investment CSI Compressco representing a 3.7% limited partner interest as of June 30, 2023.

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Net Leverage Ratio (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

(in thousands) Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 21,080

$ 7,534

$ (1,163)

$ 2,115

$ 29,566 Insurance recoveries (5)

(2,850)

—

—

(2,855) Impairments and other charges 777

—

542

—

1,319 Exploration and pre-development costs 2,341

720

3,135

936

7,132 Adjustment to long-term incentives 322

353

131

1,899

2,705 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense (credit) 329

(307)

(57)

(168)

(203) Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 57

82

576

82

797 Income from collaborative arrangement (4,749)

—

—

—

(4,749) Adjusted interest expense, net 5,944

5,092

4,900

3,999

19,935 Adjusted depreciation and amortization 8,458

8,670

8,758

8,634

34,520 Equity compensation expense 1,492

1,293

3,519

1,098

7,402 Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule F) $ 36,046

$ 20,587

$ 20,341

$ 18,595

$ 95,569 Acquisition trailing EBITDA —

—

503

915

1,418 Non-cash (gain) loss on investments (907)

504

(286)

548

(141) Gain on sale of assets (112)

(170)

(190)

(262)

(734) Other debt covenant adjustments —

—

249

17

266 Debt covenant adjusted EBITDA $ 35,027

$ 20,921

$ 20,617

$ 19,813

$ 96,378





































June 30,

2023

















(in thousands,

except ratio) Term credit agreement















$ 163,072 Argentina credit agreement















1,900 ABL letters of credit and guarantees















11,455 Total debt and commitments















176,427 Unrestricted cash















27,675 Debt covenant net debt and commitments













$ 148,752 Net leverage ratio















1.5

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Return on Net Capital Employed



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended





June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023





(in thousands)



Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 21,080

$ 7,534

$ (1,163)

$ 2,115

$ 29,566



Insurance recoveries (5)

(2,850)

—

—

(2,855)



Impairments and other charges 777

—

542

—

1,319



Exploration and pre-development costs 2,341

720

3,135

936

7,132



Adjustment to long-term incentives 322

353

131

1,899

2,705



Former CEO stock appreciation right expense (credit) 329

(307)

(57)

(168)

(203)



Transaction, restructuring and other expenses 57

82

576

82

797



Income from collaborative arrangement (4,749)

—

—

—

(4,749)



Adjusted interest expense, net 5,944

5,092

4,900

3,999

19,935



Other adjustments —

—

249

17

266



Adjusted EBIT $ 26,096

$ 10,624

$ 8,313

$ 8,880

$ 53,913









































June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

















(in thousands, except ratio)



Consolidated total assets











$ 469,992

$ 416,614



Plus: assets impaired in last twelve months





1,319

2,394



Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





27,675

36,332



Adjusted assets employed











$ 443,636

$ 382,676



























Consolidated current liabilities











$ 125,831

$ 109,567



Less: current liabilities associated with discontinued operations





414

1,367



Adjusted current liabilities











$ 125,417

$ 108,200



























Net capital employed











$ 318,219

$ 274,476



Average net capital employed









$ 296,348







Return on net capital employed for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023





18.2 %









