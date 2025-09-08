TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 27TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) will be participating at the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 8- 10, 2025 in New York City.

Elijio Serrano, TETRA's Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on September 9 and 10 and will be presenting on Wednesday, September 10 at 12:00pm ET. Register here to access the webcast. A replay will be archived on TETRA's Investor web site in the Events and Webcasts page the day after the event.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-ones should contact H.C. Wainwright at [email protected].

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

For further information, please contact Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc. at (281) 367-1983 or via email at [email protected] or Kurt Hallead, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations at (281) 367-1983 or via email at [email protected].

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.