Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market worth $1,070 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Bleaching agent, by application, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

TAED acts as a bleach activator when combined with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) during the laundry process. In the presence of water and alkaline conditions (typical in laundry detergents), TAED reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form peracetic acid. This peracid is a powerful bleaching agent that effectively oxidizes and removes stains from fabrics, including tough and colored stains such as coffee, tea, wine, and food. One of the advantages of using TAED is that it allows bleaching to occur effectively at lower washing temperatures. This is important for energy conservation and for maintaining the quality of delicate fabrics that cannot withstand high temperatures. TAED is designed to break down into harmless substances after use, minimizing its environmental impact.

Paper & pulp is anticipated to be the third largest segment, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

TAED-based bleaching systems offer an environmentally friendly alternative to chlorine-based bleaching agents commonly used in the paper & pulp industry. Peracetic acid, the bleach generated from TAED activation, decomposes into harmless by-products, minimizing environmental impact and reducing the risk of chlorinated organic compound formation, which can be harmful to the environment. In addition, TAED's effectiveness at low temperatures makes it suitable for bleaching processes that operate at lower temperatures, such as those employed in modern paper & pulp mills. This is particularly advantageous for reducing energy consumption and minimizing the thermal degradation of pulp fibers during the bleaching process.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fourth fastest-growing region in the global TAED market, by region, during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is one of the emerging markets globally and provides significant opportunities for TAED manufacturers. This region includes the GCC Countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of GCC), South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa. Several factors, including rising disposable income, increasing industrialization, and the growing population, are expected to drive the TAED market in the region.

The region witnesses unstable industrial development owing to geopolitical factors and fluctuating crude oil prices. However, growth is expected in emerging GCC economies and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which are investing heavily in industrial and infrastructural developments.

Market Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the TAED market. These are WeylChem International GmbH (Germany), Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd. (China), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), STPP Group (China), Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd. (China), Zehao Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India), Acuro Organics Limited (India), and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

