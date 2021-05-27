TetraScience launches first life sciences R&D Data Cloud with Bidirectional Integration

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that the latest release of its Tetra Data Platform (TDP) includes bidirectional data integration capabilities for fully traceable round trip automation between lab instruments and ELN/LIMS systems. TDP now enables scientists to seamlessly build experiments in their ELN/LIMS, send those experiment designs to a variety of instruments directly from the ELN/LIMS, and receive the raw data and results in their ELN/LIMS for further analysis and iterative experiment design, providing GxP-ready data flow, eliminating manual transcription, and removing legacy point to point connections.

"While the need for rapid innovation has never been greater than it is today, global pharma and biotech companies are challenged with fragmented, heterogeneous data systems that are isolated in traditional lab solutions and workflows," said Siping "Spin" Wang, TetraScience founder, president and CTO. "TetraScience is leading a data replatforming movement in the life sciences R&D industry that is leveraging cloud-native technology to break down those silos and remove the bottlenecks in traditional lab workflows. As the industry is shifting its next generation of computing, analytics, and storage to the cloud, the majority of the informatics and instrument control software is still on-prem. This bidirectional integration is designed to bridge the gap between on-prem and cloud, enabling data and instructions to flow seamlessly across heterogeneous data systems in biopharma," continued Wang.

With bidirectional data integration, TDP automates the full life cycle of R&D data: experiment setup, data acquisition, harmonization, engineering, AI/ML enrichment, and submission of data. TDP also leverages cloud-native infrastructure for unprecedented accessibility, elasticity, and scalability with enterprise-grade security and compliance. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud combines Tetra Data Platform with the Tetra Partner Network and Tetra Solutions Team, forming a comprehensive vertical solution tailored specifically for the needs of life sciences R&D.

"Today, our customers are accelerating discovery by moving their experimental data to the cloud, and now with bidirectional data integration capabilities they can unlock even faster time-to-insight," said Michelle Bradbury, vice president of products at TetraScience. "By tapping into the power of data cloud technology and creating an automated and seamless round trip loop between experiment planning systems and experient executions systems, we've enabled a game-changing way for our customers to rapidly iterate in their therapeutic areas while continuing to rely on their existing ecosystem of instruments and tooling," continued Bradbury.

Bidirectional data capabilities are included in the latest release of TDP and are generally available (GA) for TetraScience customers. For more information on bidirectional data, read the TetraScience whitepaper here: https://www.tetrascience.com/whitepapers/bidirectional-data-flow-with-automated-decision-making-and-interactive-analytics .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

