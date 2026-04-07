Tetrous® Announces Completion of First Cases with EnFix ACL™ for ACL Reconstruction

Tetrous expands its innovative EnFix technology with a new product specifically for knee applications, reporting successful first Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction cases.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., an innovative orthopedic company focused on advancing biology in bone-to-tendon healing following orthopedic surgery, today announced the first Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction cases completed in the U.S. and Australia using a new implant, the EnFix ACL, a 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implant, as Tetrous expands into additional clinical applications in the knee.

EnFix ACL

The number of ACL reconstruction surgeries is increasing globally and involves a growing population of younger patients being treated. Standard ACL reconstruction procedures rely on interference screws, cortical buttons, or suspensory devices for graft fixation in bone tunnels. Healing at the graft-bone junction is often limited to fibrotic scar tissue creating a weak interface that can contribute to early failure, lack of long-term integrity, risk of secondary injury in younger patients, higher incidence of osteoarthritis, and abnormal laxity.

EnFix ACL technology stands apart by utilizing 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF) with advanced FormLok™ shape retention that:

Directly targets the historical weaknesses of conventional ACL reconstruction.

Promotes biological regeneration at the critical graft-bone interface, addressing the primary causes of failure.

Integrates into the existing ACL reconstruction procedure without altering surgical technique or adding significant time to the procedure.

Peter Howard, MD, of the Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Harbor, FL, said, "EnFix ACL doesn't just hold the graft, it heals the interface where most ACL reconstructions ultimately fail. EnFix ACL promotes a biologically regenerated enthesis leading to more durable graft incorporation and ultimately better long-term healing to avoid the future need for knee arthroplasty."

"The impetus behind EnFix ACL's development was a direct response to 'Enthesis Failure Syndrome', a pervasive issue characterized by poor healing at bone-tendon or bone-graft interfaces that contributes to high failure rates in numerous soft-tissue repairs. This new product is a strategic expansion of our established EnFix technology, leveraging its proven success in shoulder applications and bringing enhanced regenerative capabilities to a wider spectrum of orthopedic challenges," said Andrew Carter, PhD, Co-founder, Director, and CTO of Tetrous.

The EnFix ACL product expands on the established applications of the EnFix family of products, and works in conjunction with EnFix TAC®, which is currently utilized for Lateral Extra-articular Tenodesis (LET) and Anterior Lateral Ligament Reconstruction (ALL).

About Tetrous, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The EnFix family of demineralized bone fiber implants includes EnFix RC®, EnFix TAC®, and EnFix ACL™, designed to enhance the natural healing response by supporting biologic reformation at the bone-to-tendon junction. By focusing on clinically validated technologies that reduce failure rates, accelerate recovery, and restore function, Tetrous is helping surgeons achieve consistent, evidence-based results that translate into both short-term return to normal activities and long-term positive outcomes for patients.

Tetrous enjoys significant IP protection for its EnFix family of products with multiple issued patents and, additionally, has an exclusive license to the demineralized bone fiber technology used in its products for sports medicine applications from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

EnFix®, EnFix RC®, EnFix TAC® and EnFix ACL™ are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

FormLok™ is a trademark of TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

For more information visit Tetrous, Inc., and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ronda Taylor

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

Product Information:

John Bojanowski

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

SOURCE Tetrous