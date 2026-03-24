Tetrous® Strengthens Commercial Leadership with Appointment of Thurman Ballard as Vice President of Sales

Orthopedic industry veteran to lead U.S. commercial expansion and accelerate adoption of EnFix® demineralized bone fiber implants for bone-tendon healing in Sports Medicine and Foot and Ankle

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., an innovative orthopedic company focused on advancing bone-to-tendon healing following orthopedic surgery, today announced the appointment of Thurman Ballard as Vice President of Sales. In his role, Mr. Ballard will lead the company's U.S. commercial strategy and sales organization, with a focus on expanding surgeon adoption of the EnFix family of demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implants designed for enthesis repair.

Thurman Ballard, Vice President of Sales

Experienced Orthopedic Commercial Leader

Mr. Ballard brings more than 35 years of experience commercializing orthopedic and sports medicine technologies. Throughout his career, he has held numerous sales leadership roles and has a proven track record of launching disruptive products, building high-performing sales organizations, and leading teams to consistently deliver strong revenue growth. Tetrous' CEO, Dr. Bradley Patt, PhD said "We are thrilled to be able to attract someone with Thurman's extensive surgeon relationships and track record to our team. I am confident that he will have a positive impact on our visibility in the sports medicine market".

Prior to joining Tetrous, Thurman served as Vice President of Sales at Pristine Surgical, where he led the launch of the company's single-use endoscopic platform. He previously held sales leadership positions at Tornier, where he was part of the team that commercialized the Aequalis Shoulder Prosthesis in North America, as well as at Conventus Orthopedics, Smith & Nephew Endoscopy, and Colson Associated Companies, including Acumed and MicroAire.

Supporting Commercial Expansion of the EnFix Platform

"We are excited to welcome someone with Thurman's depth of experience in sports medicine to Tetrous," said John Bojanowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Tetrous. "He has a proven ability to build high-performing sales teams, and we believe his leadership will significantly strengthen our commercial efforts as we continue to establish a mission-driven organization and scale the business."

Thurman responded, saying: "I am excited to join Tetrous as Vice President of Sales at such an exciting time in the company's growth. Tetrous is pioneering biologic solutions to optimize enthesis reformation and transform outcomes in bone-to-tendon healing with the EnFix family of implants. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand market reach, strengthen partnerships with surgeons and healthcare providers, and drive adoption of these groundbreaking technologies that reduce failure rates, accelerate recovery, and deliver better long-term results for patients. It's all about the enthesis, and I'm proud to help bring this innovative approach to more orthopedic and sports medicine applications."

About Tetrous, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The EnFix family of demineralized bone fiber implants includes EnFix RC® and EnFix TAC®, designed to enhance the natural healing response by supporting biologic reformation at the bone-to-tendon junction. By focusing on clinically validated technologies that reduce failure rates, accelerate recovery, and restore function, Tetrous is helping surgeons achieve consistent, evidence-based results that translate into both short-term return to normal activities and long-term positive outcomes for patients.

Tetrous enjoys significant IP protection for its EnFix family of products with multiple issued patents and, additionally, has an exclusive license to the demineralized bone fiber technology used in its products for sports medicine applications from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

EnFix®, EnFix RC® and EnFix TAC® are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

For more information visit Tetrous, Inc., and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Bradley Patt, PhD

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

Product Information:

John Bojanowski

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

SOURCE Tetrous