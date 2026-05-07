Tetrous® Wins "Most Exciting New Product" Award at Shoulder 360™

Following its ACE (Advancing Cutting-Edge) Award win in 2024, Tetrous is recognized once again, this time by Shoulder 360™ for its EnFix® product line.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., an emerging leader in orthopedic sports medicine innovation, today announced it has been awarded "Most Exciting New Product" at Shoulder 360, recognizing the company's continued advancement in solutions for bone-to-tendon healing.

2026 Shoulder 360 Product Award

This latest honor builds on Tetrous' earlier recognition at the AOSSM Annual Meeting, where the company received the prestigious ACE (Advancing Cutting-Edge) Award in 2024—a distinction given to breakthrough technologies with the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes in sports medicine. Shoulder 360™ is the pre-eminent forum meeting annually to educate the spectrum of health care providers caring for patients with shoulder disorders.

Tetrous' product line, including EnFix RC®, EnFix TAC-O®, EnFix TAC-T®, and EnFix ACL™, is designed to address longstanding challenges in orthopedic soft tissue repair, particularly in procedures such as rotator cuff repair, where failure rates remain a significant concern. Restoring the bone-to-tendon interface, known as the enthesis, ultimately determines healing and long-term success.

Tetrous offers the only demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implant designed specifically for placement within bone at the bone-tendon interface, supplying the biological drivers for repair. When the mineral component is removed from allograft bone, the bone morphogenic proteins (i.e. growth factors) are exposed, allowing them to help stimulate new tissue formation. The peg design of EnFix allows surgeons to place the implant directly into the bone at the repair site, while the internal cannulation allows bone marrow cells to access the implant and initiate healing.

Significant Commercial Progress

Since receiving its prior "technology" award, Tetrous has demonstrated significant commercial and clinical progress:

Expanded to more than 100 surgeon users with three times year over year surgeon growth

Surpassed 3,500 implanted devices, reflecting strong clinical adoption

Expanded clinical use of EnFix across multiple anatomical entheses

Completed first cases with EnFix ACL for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

Scaled distribution internationally, with active markets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and planned expansion into Taiwan

Raffy Mirzayan, MD, DOCS Health, Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at USC Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, and Co-Founder of Shoulder360 said: "Shoulder360 was proud to award the 'Most Exciting New Product/Service Award' for 2026 to Tetrous. The winner of the award is voted on by surgeon attendees. Tetrous stood out for its efforts to highlight Enthesis healing with its exciting new EnFix product."

"The rapid pace of adoption we've seen in the past year is incredibly encouraging," said John Bojanowski, Director and Chief Commercial Officer. "Surpassing 3,500 implants and expanding internationally are strong indicators that surgeons recognize the value of what Tetrous is bringing to the OR."

"Our recognition at Shoulder 360 reflects the growing confidence from surgeons who are recognizing that we have introduced a differentiated solution that can complete the healing triad of (a) fixation, (b) structure and, now with Tetrous, (c) biology - leading to better outcomes for patients," said Bradley Patt, PhD, Co-founder, Director and CEO.

About Tetrous, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The EnFix family of demineralized bone fiber implants includes EnFix RC®, EnFix TAC® and EnFix ACL™, designed to enhance the natural healing response by supporting biologic reformation at the bone-to-tendon junction. By focusing on clinically validated technologies that reduce failure rates, accelerate recovery, and restore function, Tetrous is helping surgeons achieve consistent, evidence-based results that translate into both short-term return to normal activities and long-term positive outcomes for patients.

Tetrous enjoys significant IP protection for its EnFix family of products with multiple issued patents and, additionally, has an exclusive license to the demineralized bone fiber technology used in its products for sports medicine applications from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

Tetrous®, EnFix®, EnFix RC®, EnFix TAC® and EnFix ACL™ are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

For more information visit Tetrous, Inc., and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ronda Taylor

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

Product Information:

John Bojanowski

Tetrous, Inc.

331-307-7499

[email protected]

SOURCE Tetrous