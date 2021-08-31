Texas Accounting Firm Announces Advisory Partner in Charge Move to Dallas, Texas

Advisory Partner in Charge to be based in Dallas, Texas

Regional CPA and advisory firm, Calvetti Ferguson, a Top 200 accounting firm in the United States, is pleased to announce Advisory Partner in Charge, Chin Yu, MBA, CVA, CFE, will be based in the Dallas, Texas office effective immediately.

Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner at Calvetti Ferguson stated, "It has been amazing to watch the advisory team quadruple over the last six years which has allowed the firm to have an advisory team member in each office region to support clients and assist them with their growth trajectories.

Jason added that, "Having Chin based in Dallas will help the firm take full advantage of opportunities in North Texas, as the Dallas-Fort Worth market is greatly underserved and full of capital right now."

Calvetti Ferguson has seen tremendous growth year over year and was named a 2021 Regional Leader by Accounting Today as one of only three firms in the Southwest region to have double-digit growth for 2020.

Their Dallas office recently moved from North Dallas to Chase Tower in Downtown Dallas creating office space for the employee headcount to quadruple in size.

Calvetti Ferguson is fortunate to have an advisory team well-versed in a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, energy services, private equity, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, construction, manufacturing and distribution, technology, and business services.

Chin Yu, Advisory Partner in Charge, commented, "With low interest rates and concerns about tax reform the advisory practice has seen significant growth in merger and acquisition activity from both buyers and sellers."

Chin added, "The amount of dry powder available to fund deals right now is at record highs. I have no doubt we will continue to see a strong appetite for M&A transactions going into 2022. High growth markets like Texas will benefit from this unprecedented level of M&A deal flow."

Chin Yu joined Calvetti Ferguson in 2015 to launch the firm's advisory practice in Houston, Texas. He provides advisory services in the areas of valuation, mergers and acquisitions, fraud and forensic accounting, litigation consulting, internal controls/SOX, and corporate restructuring. Chin has almost 20 years of experience as a CFO, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Assistant Corporate Secretary for a publicly traded oilfield service company and an engineering/staffing services firm. Having successfully integrated the acquisition of three companies, Chin has direct first-hand experience managing compliance processes for financial reporting, accounting systems, state, federal, and international taxes, and enterprise process improvements for operations and administration.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(713) 726-5723

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson

