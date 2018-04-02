Texas A&M University College of Engineering Adopts Liaison's EngineeringCAS to Address Strategic Enrollment Objectives

By joining EngineeringCAS, the college will benefit from an expanded global applicant pool that facilitates meeting their graduate program enrollment goals and objectives. "The College of Engineering is pleased to join EngineeringCAS as we pursue the highest caliber applicants for our graduate programs," said Mark Weichold, senior associate dean of engineering academics at Texas A&M University. "EngineeringCAS provides excellent support for prospective graduate students as well as for our faculty engaged in making admissions decisions. We believe that being a part of EngineeringCAS will make it possible to attract the very best graduate students from around the world."

EngineeringCAS, created in partnership with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) and the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), is guided by an advisory board of engineering programs from across the United States, with the intent of improving student access, reducing the amount of time institutions spend processing applications and improving market insight. Norman Fortenberry, Sc.D., executive director of ASEE explains, "In addition to freeing staff to focus more on promoting student success, EngineeringCAS offers insight into enrollment trends and the changing demographics of our member campuses' applicant pools. With EngineeringCAS, engineering campuses are better prepared to build a diverse class of students, attracting and retaining those with the unique perspectives that will solve society's most pressing issues."

"We developed EngineeringCAS specifically to help universities like Texas A&M meet ambitious admissions goals," said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "Like our 41 other Centralized Application Services, EngineeringCAS will offer an enhanced experience to applicants. It will simultaneously provide admissions staff the actionable data needed to make quicker, more strategic admissions decisions."

