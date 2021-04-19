Texas Anti-aging and Functional Medicine Practice adds Wade Huey, MD, and Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C to its growing team

Dr. Wade Huey earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health and Science Center at San Antonio Medical School and specializes in preventive medicine, hormone imbalances, and treats symptoms of disease and aging with the use of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) and functional medicine.

Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C is a certified Physician Assistant and completed her training at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and her Master's Degree in Nutrition at Bridgeport University. She comes with expertise in nutrition, homeopathy, BHRT, functional medicine and developing treatment plans to fit a patient's unique needs and lifestyle.

They both completed fellowship training with the Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Together their focus is to ensure every patient receives personalized medical care to reach their individual health goals.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Wade Huey and Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA join the team at LifeTime Health Center," said Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President. "Their expertise, passion, and knowledge of functional medicine will greatly contribute to the practice's mission of preventing disease and maintaining ideal health."

LifeTime Health Center offers a broad range of services including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, men's and women's wellness exams, weight loss programs, and aesthetic services such as Botox and dermal fillers.

"The addition of the Hueys to our team will allow us to help even more patients and continue providing the highest level of care possible," said Rene McCarty, PA, LifeTime Health Center provider.

