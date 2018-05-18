"We are very eager to bring our famous Shipley Do-Nuts to Colorado," said Lawrence Shipley III, the CEO of Shipley Do-Nuts. "Colorado is a perfect fit for our company, which started in 1936. We serve over 50 varieties of donuts and kolaches and are excited to bring over 800 jobs to the state of Colorado," said Shipley.

Since 1936, the Shipley family do-nut recipe has withstood the test of time. With more than 50 varieties of delicious do-nuts, pastries, and kolaches made fresh daily and served hot, it's this same simple concept that has continued to bring back multiple generations of loyal customers. Shipley Do-Nuts originated in Houston, Texas, where it still maintains its offices and production facility. Today, Shipley Do-Nuts is under the leadership of Lawrence Shipley III, with over 290 franchise locations open in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. The company has 28 stores under development and has plans to reach 400 stores by 2020.

For more information, please visit www.shipleydonuts.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact STACEY MICHEL

Telephone 713.869.4636

Email marketing@shipleydonuts.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-based-chain-announces-first-colorado-location-300651313.html

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

Related Links

http://www.shipleydonuts.com

