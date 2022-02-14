Texas Based Electric Scooter Company GOTRAX Expands Dealer Program to 200 Locations

Alex Connelly mentioned, "The independent dealers are a big part of GOTRAX's strategy in 2022 to launch and service our new line of premium electric vehicles featuring longer 1 and 2 year warranty periods. There is a large opportunity to add value to both our customers and dealers by not just offering our products but also commonly requested services."

After managing 100 dealer locations successfully the program has staffed up and will be opening an additional 100 openings for new dealers, prioritizing those with physical store locations. Especially those interested in offering repair or maintenance services.

New Dealers apply here

GOTRAX continues to push initiatives that add value to both the dealers and our customers, including an aggressive goal to open a service center this spring to support dealers and the GOTRAX customer service team.

GOTRAX™ is the largest manufacturer of e-rideables who specialize in solutions for daily commuting and transportation. GOTRAX was started in 2017 and is based in Dallas TX. GOTRAX makes products that move you!

