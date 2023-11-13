The Pickle Paradox: Pickle Juice® or Pickle Brine?

Ahead of National Pickle Day, The Pickle Juice Company Is Busting Myths and Revealing the Science Behind Cramp Prevention

MESQUITE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Pickle Day approaches on November 14, The Pickle Juice Company is proud to celebrate its unique contribution to the world of sports and wellness. As the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, Pickle Juice® has solidified its status as an essential pantry and gym bag staple for professional athletes to the everyday consumer. But unbeknownst to many, Pickle Juice® does not actually contain any pickles.

As the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, Pickle Juice® has solidified its status as an essential pantry and gym bag staple for professional athletes to the everyday consumer. But unbeknownst to many, Pickle Juice® does not actually contain any pickles.

While the name might lead you to believe otherwise, it's a scientifically formulated supplement beverage designed to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration. Pickle Juice® stands in stark contrast to pickle brine, which is a result of pickling cucumbers and is essentially the high-sodium mixture of food and juices that remain in the jar.

So why is it called Pickle Juice®?

Pickle Juice® EVP Filip Keuppens explains, "When we developed the formula, we found that it tasted similar to pickle brine. The decision was made to lean into the taste rather than the benefits when coming up with the name. Cramp Stopper 9000 just didn't have the same ring to it."

But with the worldwide success that Pickle Juice® has found, the brand is setting the record straight.

The Pickle Juice Company launched a playful and informative #SavethePickles campaign earlier this year to clear up any confusion between Pickle Juice® and pickle brine. This campaign is aimed at educating consumers and athletes about the distinct differences between Pickle Juice® and pickle brine, highlighting that Pickle Juice® is the ultimate solution to combat muscle cramps.

Pickle Juice® contains a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, working to block nerve signals responsible for muscle cramping. It was the first product to address the neurological factors leading to cramps and boasts a distinctive blend of vitamins and minerals that support post-exercise recovery. Available in various sizes and flavors, from the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice to the 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, Pickle Juice® is a game-changer for those seeking relief from muscle cramps.

So, as National Pickle Day approaches, The Pickle Juice Company encourages everyone to join in and #SavethePickles by sharing the word about the benefits of Pickle Juice®. Whether you're a professional athlete looking to enhance your performance or an everyday individual seeking relief from muscle cramps, Pickle Juice® is here to help you stay at your best and keep pickle brine where it belongs – with pickles.

Find out how you can join the movement at http://savethepickles.org/ .

To learn more about the benefits of Pickle Juice®, as well as the newest Chili Lime flavor, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook .

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Pickle Juice