Texas-based Superior HealthPlan Releases 2021 Community Investment Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has released its annual community investment report, showcasing an ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and communities across Texas. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued in 2021, Superior introduced new initiatives, worked with hundreds of community partners, and expanded programs to further support those in need.

"Many Texans were faced with challenges and hardships throughout last year," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Our goal was to help ease the burden as much as we could by supporting our members and their communities. We also know the health of Texans often depends on what happens outside of a doctor's office, so we were proud to partner once again with community-based organizations and schools to support Texans where they live."

In 2021, Superior was able to:

Award $200,000 in grants to providers to expand virtual care for members.

in grants to providers to expand virtual care for members. Support more than 750 community partners with nearly $720,000 in grants and sponsorships.

in grants and sponsorships. Donate $290,000 to Texas chapters of United Way through an employee giving campaign.

to chapters of United Way through an employee giving campaign. Partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

Work with providers to bring mental health education and services to dozens of schools.

Additionally, Superior expanded its community partnerships to introduce hygiene closets in school districts across the state, providing children and their families with items such as personal protective equipment, toiletries, laundry baskets and detergents. Superior also helped expand telehealth services for members, addressed food insecurity, and funded initiatives that support people who have disabilities.

To learn more about Superior HealthPlan's investment in Texas communities and other ways the organization gives back, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,800 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan