Texas de Brazil Announces Plans to Open Second Location in Michigan

"Ann Arbor is the center of several nearby communities encompassing Washtenaw County and the home to the University of Michigan, making it a vibrant community and ideal location for a restaurant," stated Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We look forward to offering a unique, upscale dining experience that excites the guest and exceeds their culinary expectations," he adds.

The highlights of this Brazilian steakhouse dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area. The concept comes to life through the illustrious red and green cards, which guests use to indicate when they'd like to sample more cuts of meat, or when they need to take a break. The dining experience is also enhanced by the extensive award-winning wine list, rich in South American varietals.

Area residents can sign up for the Texas de Brazil e-club to stay informed of the opening and then start receiving special promotions and exclusive offers to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and much more.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and 12 international locations.

