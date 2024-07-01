TEXAS DE BRAZIL INTRODUCES THIRD QUARTER MENU ITEMS

Featuring Traditional Favorites: Moqueca de Camarão & Grilled Shrimp

DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, renowned for its authentic and diverse Brazilian cuisine, is thrilled to announce the addition of two exquisite dishes to its 3rd quarter menu: Moqueca de Camarão and Grilled Shrimp. These limited-time offerings will be available at all locations, bringing the vibrant flavors of Brazil directly to the guests' table.

Moqueca de Camarão

Guests can immerse themselves in the rich, delightful flavors of our Moqueca de Camarão, a luxurious tropical seafood stew that's a staple in the northern regions of Brazil. In this version of the traditional dish, succulent shrimp are enveloped in a robust, fragrant sauce of coconut milk. This aromatic stew is infused with a perfect blend of garlic, peppers, and a mix of fresh herbs and spices, creating an unparalleled dining experience. The versatility of this dish allows for a tantalizing exploration of flavors, making it a must-try for seafood lovers.

Grilled Shrimp

Complementing the Moqueca de Camarão, our Grilled Shrimp offering showcases the simplicity and elegance of perfectly grilled seafood. Each shrimp is generously marinated with garlic, oregano, and a hint of cayenne pepper, then grilled over an open flame to achieve a perfect char. The result is a juicy, flavorful bite that captures the essence of Brazilian grilling traditions. Diners might just find themselves asking for the entire skewer! This dish is an ideal choice for those seeking a lighter yet equally delightful option.

"We are excited to introduce these new seasonal dishes that highlight the rich culinary heritage of Brazil," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "Our Moqueca de Camarão and Grilled Shrimp embody the vibrant flavors and traditions that our guests have come to love and expect from us."

These limited-time dishes will be available during dinner hours throughout the 3rd quarter, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience the authentic taste of Brazil.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 54 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 10 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

